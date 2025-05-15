Perthshire Planning Ahead: Loch Tay battery fury & Alyth allotments contamination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Loch Tay battery fury & Alyth allotments contamination

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Andrew Robson
A battery storage scheme is planned for land near Loch Tay close to Milton Morenish, off the A827. Image: Google Street View
A battery storage scheme is planned for land near Loch Tay close to Milton Morenish, off the A827. Image: Google Street View

A proposed battery energy storage system on the north banks of the Tay would be “a blot on the landscape”, according to locals.

A plan by Opdenergy UK 13 Ltd has drawn seven objections from residents and also the local community council.

Other concerns include fire risk, noxious gases hazard and noise.

Opdenergy has applied to Perth and Kinross Council for permission to develop on the north shore of Loch Tay at Morenish, near Killin.

The company’s design statement says the system would store excess energy on the grid when power generation peaks, and release energy when demand peaks.

It adds: “The proposed development would provide essential energy balancing services to the National Grid and would actively contribute towards Scotland’s CO2 reduction targets.”

It continues: “The environmental studies and other analysis conclude that the impacts of the proposal have been shown to be acceptable and, where harm has been identified, it has been demonstrated this is particularly limited and falls some way below a threshold which would warrant the withholding of planning permission.”

The location of the proposed battery store. Image: Opdenergy/Perth and Kinross planning
It would be near Killin. Image: Ppdenergy/Perth and Kinross planning

Among the objectors is Glenlyon and Loch Tay Community Council, whose response says: “Fires and explosions associated with these batteries is now a recognised risk.”

It adds: “Local authority policy states development must contribute positively to the quality of the surrounding built and natural environment.

“This requirement is not met in any respect.

“It will be highly visible from the far side of the loch, the loch itself, parts of Killin and the national park, and some aspects of Ben Lawers and its associated mountains.

“A veritable blot on the landscape of this local scenic area.”

Alyth allotments go-ahead if contamination study all-clear

An application for new allotments on the old Isla Glen golf course in Alyth has been approved.

The proposal is for a site with flexible plots, a range of sheds and a five-bay car park on the disused golf course.

Formner clubhouse and sixth hole at the old Glenisla golf course, near Alyth.
The allotments will be sited on the former Glenisla golf course.

The development will not be permitted to begin until the completion of an evaluation on potential contamination on the site from its previous use.

The council’s decision statement said golf courses can have negative impacts on the environment around them, as chemicals used to maintain the land can contaminate local water sources.

This, in turn, can impact local wildlife and the health of the surrounding area.

Anger over Blairgowrie garage proposal

Angry locals have objected to a plan to convert a store in Blairgowrie into a garage.

Ron Cannon has applied to Perth and Kinross Council for a change of use to turn the clothing storage and workshop in James Street to a workshop and garage.

One floor of the building would be used to carry out MOTs, with the other for storage.

Mr Canon says he would repair the building, which he says is deteriorating, and maintain it to a high standard.

Access would remain the same and no on-street parking is necessary.

The building in James Street is opposite the parish church. Image: Google Street View

However, the application has drawn 13 objections, mostly over parking concerns, noise pollution and being out of character with the local area.

Among the objectors is Blairgowrie Parish Church, sited opposite.

Its main concerns are loss of car parking, noise pollution, being out of character with the area, road safety and traffic congestion.

Another objector comments: “This is a residential and designated conservation area.

“A planning application in favour would put great pressure on me and my neighbours by customers of the garage. Traffic problems, noise and pollution would increase.”

Murthly signal box may be turned into holiday home

A former railway signal box in Murthly may be converted into holiday accommodation.

Perth and Kinross Council is being asked to approve a proposal for the signal box on Station Road.

Planning agent Lucid Architecture says the scheme would find a new use of the B-listed signal box building at the level crossing on Station Road, Murthly.

Railway signal box at Station Road, Murthly.
The railway signal box in Murthly. Image: Google Street View

Their report says: “The existing structure is an unusual timber structure that is quite unique in design and is an important historical feature in the village, apparently being the last surviving example of the Highland Railway’s Mackenzie & Holland signal boxes.

“Unfortunately, the building is in a relatively poor state of repair and is on the Buildings at Risk Register.”

They describe the signal box as a fine example of its type, but whose function has been removed by modern technology.

It was built in 1898 for the Highland Railway and relocated from Inverness to Murthly in 1919.

The signal box is owned and will continue to be owned by Network Rail and has been disused since 1976.

Council protects trees on banks of the Tay at Dunkeld

A bid to remove 10 trees from the banks of the River Tay at Dunkeld has been refused.

The owner of land south-east of Gardeners Cottage at Eastwood House on Boat Road, Dunkeld applied for full planning permission for the formation of a vehicular access at the site.

The trees would have been removed from Boat Road. Image: Google Street View

A planning statement for the applicant said the scheme required the removal of 10 trees for the creation of a turning head and parking area.

It claimed the proposal would have no adverse ecological impact on the wider area.

It added the scheme would allow the applicant “proper enjoyment” of land within their ownership and support access to recreation and sport on the fishery (also within their ownership) at the edge of the Tay.

However, Perth and Kinross Council refused the application as it would have resulted in the loss of ancient woodland.

Here are the links to the planning/appeal papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Loch Tay battery

Alyth allotments

Blairgowrie garage

Murthly signal box

Dunkeld trees

