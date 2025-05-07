Two people have been rescued after a car crashed into a garden in Dunfermline.

The incident happened in Macquarrie Crescent just before 3pm.

The condition of the casualties is not known.

It is understood the car crashed through a fence before landing in the garden.

Two casualties rescued

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.53pm on Wednesday to reports of a crash involving one car on Macquarrie Crescent, Dunfermline.

“We sent two appliances to the scene.

“We rescued two casualties and handed them over to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We left the scene at around 3.15pm.”

Police Scotland was also in attendance.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been asked to comment.