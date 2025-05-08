Lane reopens on M90 Perth flyover 2 days after lorry crash

An M90 flyover near Perth has reopened two days after a lorry crash.

The HGV crashed through the barriers of the flyover at Craigend Interchange and landed on the A912 below on Tuesday morning.

The A912 reopened fully on Wednesday.

Now, the flyover – which takes traffic from Broxden towards Edinburgh – has fully reopened.

In an update on Wednesday, police said the 38-year-old driver of the lorry was in a critical condition.

The cause of Tuesday’s crash is yet to be confirmed.

It was the second such crash at the Craigend Interchange in just over three years.

Roads contractor Amey told The Courier it was too early to comment on whether further work will be carried out at the junction.