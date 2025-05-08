News Lane reopens on M90 Perth flyover 2 days after lorry crash Repairs are still being carried out to barriers on the road at Craigend Interchange. By Finn Nixon May 8 2025, 6:47am May 8 2025, 6:47am Share Lane reopens on M90 Perth flyover 2 days after lorry crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5239573/lane-reopens-m90-perth-flyover-2-days-after-lorry-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The lorry landed upside down after crashing off the M90 flyover near Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper An M90 flyover near Perth has reopened two days after a lorry crash. The HGV crashed through the barriers of the flyover at Craigend Interchange and landed on the A912 below on Tuesday morning. The A912 reopened fully on Wednesday. Now, the flyover – which takes traffic from Broxden towards Edinburgh – has fully reopened. In an update on Wednesday, police said the 38-year-old driver of the lorry was in a critical condition. The cause of Tuesday’s crash is yet to be confirmed. It was the second such crash at the Craigend Interchange in just over three years. Roads contractor Amey told The Courier it was too early to comment on whether further work will be carried out at the junction.
