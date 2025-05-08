Stirling healthcare funding row continues as Clacks Council hits back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling healthcare funding row continues as Clacks Council hits back

Clackmannanshire Council told The Courier: "To be clear - we did not refuse to pay."

By Alex Watson
Clackmannanshire Council says it remains committed to its partnership with Stirling Council and NHS Forth Valley. Image: Google Street View
Clackmannanshire Council has defended its decision not to supply extra funding for Stirling and Clackmannanshire’s joint health and social care partnership.

Last week, The Courier reported that a cash crisis within the two local authorities’ Integration Joint Board (IJB) has caused a stand-off.

Stirling Council met on May 1 to discuss whether or not it should provide an additional £1.973 million to keep the IJB afloat.

The partnership, which also involves NHS Forth Valley, is projected to overspend by £7.892m during the 2025-26 financial year.

In March, Clackmannanshire Council decided it would not contribute anything more towards this deficit.

Concerns were raised by Stirling Council last week about the possibility of vital health and social care services being affected for both Stirling and Clackmannanshire residents.

There were also worries about Stirling taxpayers ultimately footing the bill for Clacks locals.

But Clackmannanshire Council says it remains committed to the partnership with Stirling Council, even as Stirling is reportedly considering withdrawing from the IJB.

And Clacks Council argues the situation is not as simple as the local authority simply declining to contribute.

‘This sort of request has never been made before’

A council spokesperson told The Courier: “To be clear – we did not refuse to pay.

“Options were considered relative to key financial risks and the further contribution requested is not affordable.”

They added: “This sort of request has never been made before.

“Our only option was to consider the request relative to the reserves held by the Council.”

The service is operated by Stirling Council. I
Stirling Council met earlier this month to discuss the ‘precarious’ financial state of the IJB. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Clacks Council argues the request for extra funding “disproportionately” impacts Clackmannanshire, “as the additional sums have been proposed on a cash basis rather than proportionate to the budget.”

The local authority says that if a “similar proportionate request” had been made to the other IJB partners, Stirling Council would have been asked to pay an additional £9.2m-£13.8m, and NHS Forth Valley £24.73m-£37.09m.

“This reflects the scale and significance of the cash sum requested,” the spokesperson said.

Clacks has shouldered financial burden in the past, says council

A Stirling Council document laying out the situation for councillors said: “There is a risk that any recovery plan that the IJB develops to meet any remaining financial gap could be applied across Clackmannanshire and Stirling services, resulting in the services Stirling citizens receive being negatively impacted, despite Stirling Council having made decisions to provide additional funding to cover the shortfall to the IJB budget.”

Clackmannanshire Council argues that “contributions made by partners should ‘lose their identity’ when consolidated within the integrated budget.”

Addressing the claim that Stirling Council will fund health and social care services for Clackmannanshire residents, the Clacks Council spokesperson said: “We could have made the same claim, for instance, in 2019-20 when we provided additional financial support while other partners delivered a financial deficit.”

Council leader says Clacks has not ‘failed’ on care

Clackmannanshire Council leader Ellen Forson said: “I want to be absolutely clear that Clackmannanshire Council remains fully committed to the Clackmannanshire and Stirling Health and Social Care Partnership, and to the vital services it provides for our communities.

“It is deeply regrettable that Stirling Council is considering withdrawing from a partnership that has stood for nearly a decade.

“Such a move risks undermining the collaboration and progress we have achieved together.

“Last month, I wrote to the Integration Joint Board to set out our concerns and provide clarity on Clackmannanshire’s position.

Clacks Council leader Ellen Forson has defended the local authority’s decision. Image: Clackmannanshire Council

“It is disappointing to learn that this correspondence has not been shared with all board members.

“I firmly reject any suggestion that Clackmannanshire Council has failed to prioritise health and social care.

“Since the IJB’s inception, our annual contribution has increased by 98% – a clear and sustained demonstration of our commitment to this critical area of public service.

“This situation has arisen because the IJB’s current Strategic Commissioning Plan is not financially sustainable.

“Like every local authority, we must ensure that our plans are deliverable within available resources – and we expect the same level of scrutiny and realism from our partners.”

Stirling Council did not respond to a request for comment.

