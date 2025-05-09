IN PICTURES: Angus falls silent for VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

IN PICTURES: Angus falls silent for VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations

Pupils from schools in and around Forfar led the area's largest tribute to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day as almost 120 children laid individual poppies in honour of the fallen.

Forfar pays tribute at Town and County Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Forfar pays tribute at Town and County Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Today’s generation led Forfar’s tribute to its heroes of the past as the town stood silent on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Pupils from seven local schools were at the heart of the largest Angus commemoration of Germany’s surrender in May 1945.

In the early evening calm at The Cross in Forfar town centre, they solemnly laid 116 poppies – one for each name on the town’s Second World War honour roll.

The Forfar branch of Legion Scotland organised the event.

A piper led the pupils from Whitehills, Tealing, Strathmartine, Letham, Langlands and Strathmore primaries and Forfar Academy down East High Street to Town and County Hall.

Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.
The Forfar parade makes its way down East High Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Air and Army Cadets formed an honour guard around the youngsters.

Then, one by one, the names of the 115 men and one woman who lost their lives were read out as the children stepped forward to lay a poppy in remembrance.

Legion Padre the Rev. Maggie Hunt led the short service as veterans’ families and a large crowd took in the poignant event.

Dignitaries included Forfar Legion president Charlie Brown and Angus Council Veterans Champion, retired Black Watch Major Ronnie Proctor.

Angus towns in tribute on VE Day

Meanwhile, Carnoustie cenotaph was the setting for a ceremony staged by the town Legion.

The Rev. Annette Gordon led the act of remembrance with a reading and prayers for the fallen.

Wreaths were laid by the Lord Lieutenant of Angus Pat Sawers and Carnoustie Legion branch chairman, Group Captain (rtrd) Davie Paton.

Piper Willie Whyte and bugler Kirstina Fairweather played at the ceremony.

And in Arbroath, the VE Day commemoration took place at the Western Cemetery.

It was organised by former Royal Marine George Kennedy, with Colonel Ian Ballantyne conducting the short service.

Forfar

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was at The Cross commemoration.

Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.

Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Angus Provost Craig Fotheringham contemplates the anniversary.

Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.

Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.

Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.

Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Theo Ramsay,5, and Isaac Davies, 5, from Forfar dine al fresco as they take in the parade.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.
In the name of a hero.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Schoolchildren make their way to The Cross.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Families of the fallen from World War Two watch on.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Army and Air Cadets assisted with crowd control.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
The parade of youngsters.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
One young poppy bearer.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Legion Padre the Rev. Maggie Hunt leads the remembrance.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
The pupils ready to play their solemn part.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Forfar Legion Scotland president Charlie Brown addresses the commemoration.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Nearing The Cross.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
The town centre scene.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Pals united in respect.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
The VE Day anniversary parade.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
A symbolic gesture.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Contemplation of the ages.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Angus Veterans Champion Councillor Ronnie Proctor.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
The crowd at The Cross.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Legion standards are lowered.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Stepping forward with a poppy.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
The scene following the VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Legion president Charlie Brown with a remembrance wreath.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
A poppy is handed over.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Forfar Legion drill instructor Wayne Gorman takes the salute.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Poppies placed in tribute on VE Day.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Relatives remember.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Inspecting the display.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
Dignitaries in front of Town and County Hall.
Forfar VE Day 80th anniversary celebration.
The young play their pivotal role.

Carnoustie

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured the cenotaph tribute.

Carnoustie VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.

Carnoustie VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.

Carnoustie VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.

Carnoustie VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.

Carnoustie VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.

Carnoustie VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.

Carnoustie VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.

Carnoustie VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.

Carnoustie VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.

Carnoustie VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.

Carnoustie VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.

Carnoustie VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.

Carnoustie VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.

Arbroath

Western Cemetery photographs by Wallace Ferrier.

Arbroath VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.

Arbroath VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration
A toast to the fallen.
Arbroath VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration.
Standards are lowered in the Wester Ceremony tribute.
Veterans at Arbroath VE Day anniversary tribute.
Veterans at the Arbroath ceremony.

More from News

The existing Glenrothes Poundstretcher site
Date set for Glenrothes Poundstretcher appeal decision
UHI Perth's China trip is being led by business curriculum director Nicky Inglis.
EXCLUSIVE: Three UHI Perth staff fly to China as university tackles financial crisis
Bob Douglas, Evening Telegraph. Tayside Fire & Rescue Balmossie appliance in near collision with landrover story by Debbie. Pic shows fire engine heading north.
Decision looms for Broughty Ferry's Balmossie fire station amid closure fears
Longforgan Primary School sign
Perthshire primary school turns away pupils as £6m new classrooms lie empty
Rona Banks.
194-year-old family-run Perth retailer plans relocation as shop goes on the market
Fife Planning Ahead includes plans for a St Andrews hotel
Fife Planning Ahead: Hotel transformation approved, pub demolition plan and Lidl latest
There's an abundance of fake meat products on the market today, but do they belong in school dinners? Image: Shutterstock
Debate: Should fake meat be served in school dinners?
Alexander Hope.
Fife pervert with pictures of unsuspecting schoolgirls on phone is jailed
Frank Robb
Gull-crushing Perthshire abuser, 80, told wife: 'I wish you were dead'
Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville to back assisted dying

Conversation