IN PICTURES: Angus falls silent for VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations

Today’s generation led Forfar’s tribute to its heroes of the past as the town stood silent on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Pupils from seven local schools were at the heart of the largest Angus commemoration of Germany’s surrender in May 1945.

In the early evening calm at The Cross in Forfar town centre, they solemnly laid 116 poppies – one for each name on the town’s Second World War honour roll.

The Forfar branch of Legion Scotland organised the event.

A piper led the pupils from Whitehills, Tealing, Strathmartine, Letham, Langlands and Strathmore primaries and Forfar Academy down East High Street to Town and County Hall.

Air and Army Cadets formed an honour guard around the youngsters.

Then, one by one, the names of the 115 men and one woman who lost their lives were read out as the children stepped forward to lay a poppy in remembrance.

Legion Padre the Rev. Maggie Hunt led the short service as veterans’ families and a large crowd took in the poignant event.

Dignitaries included Forfar Legion president Charlie Brown and Angus Council Veterans Champion, retired Black Watch Major Ronnie Proctor.

Angus towns in tribute on VE Day

Meanwhile, Carnoustie cenotaph was the setting for a ceremony staged by the town Legion.

The Rev. Annette Gordon led the act of remembrance with a reading and prayers for the fallen.

Wreaths were laid by the Lord Lieutenant of Angus Pat Sawers and Carnoustie Legion branch chairman, Group Captain (rtrd) Davie Paton.

Piper Willie Whyte and bugler Kirstina Fairweather played at the ceremony.

And in Arbroath, the VE Day commemoration took place at the Western Cemetery.

It was organised by former Royal Marine George Kennedy, with Colonel Ian Ballantyne conducting the short service.

Forfar

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was at The Cross commemoration.

Carnoustie

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured the cenotaph tribute.

Arbroath

Western Cemetery photographs by Wallace Ferrier.