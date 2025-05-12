Care round-up: Dundee worker’s ‘naughty’ incontinence jibe and St Andrews carer struck off for £50 theft

A Dundee worker has been warned for a “naughty” incontinence jibe and a St Andrews carer was struck off for stealing nearly £50 in this week’s care round-up.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Meanwhile, the SSSC monitors the conduct of registered care workers.

Jemilat Osumah, Dundee

A six-month warning has been placed on Jemilat Osumah’s registration after he told a care home resident she was “naughty”.

While employed as a care assistant at Benvie Care Home, he also told the resident what she was doing was “terrible” and “embarrassing”.

These actions took place while she was incontinent, and “arguably at her most vulnerable”.

The SSSC said Osumah denied the behaviour and did not show remorse.

Sarah-Jane Kirk, St Andrews

St Andrews carer Sarah-Jane Kirk has been struck off after she stole £49.98 from a person in her care.

She was convicted of one charge of embezzlement at Dundee Sheriff Court in July 2024.

According to the SSSC report, she took the money from the supported individual to buy items for herself while employed at Ark Housing Association in the town.

The report said: “You took advantage of your privileged position, and your behaviour is

fundamentally incompatible with the values of a caring profession.”

Dalnaglar Nursing Home, Crieff

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – Not assessed

Staff – Not assessed

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – 2

Leadership – 2

Staff – 2

Setting – 3

Planning – 3

Inspection date

March 21

The Care Inspectorate has branded Dalnaglar Nursing Home “weak” in several areas after a visit in March.

Officials found that a lack of staff meant residents were not consistently treated with dignity and respect with requests from residents often dismissed or neglected.

In response to the concerns raised, operator BCG said it acted “immediately” and is working to investigate and address the issues raised.

“We are very clear, our residents deserve nothing less than our complete commitment to their health, happiness and wellbeing,” a spokesperson added.

Rainbow Bright Childcare, Dundee

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 1

Setting – 1

Leadership – 2

Staff – 2

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Inspection date

May 1

Inspectors had told the Dundee nursery to make urgent improvements after raising concerns over children’s health and safety in April 2024.

One year on, the nursery has made significant improvements across the board.

Inspectors said staff interacted warmly with children and supported them in meeting their individual needs following their latest visit.

Additionally, they said management and staff were committed to the continued development of the service.

