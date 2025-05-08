Man, 51, taken to hospital after Dalgety Bay motorbike crash

A 51-year-old man has been taken to hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash in Dalgety Bay.

The incident happened at around 5.40am on the A921 at the Harbour Drive roundabout near the town’s railway station.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.40am on Thursday to a report of a crash involving a motorbike at the Harbour Drive roundabout in Dalgety Bay.

“Emergency services attended and the rider, a 51-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 5.39am today to attend an incident in Dalgety Bay.

“We dispatched a paramedic response unit and an ambulance to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”