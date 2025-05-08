Two teenagers are set to be reported after a car allegedly failed to stop then crashed into Dunfermline gardens.

Officers tried to pull the car over on Linburn Road on Wednesday afternoon but it did not stop.

The car eventually crashed into the gardens of homes on Macquarrie Crescent.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service rescued two people from the vehicle.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45pm on Wednesday, a vehicle failed to stop for officers on Linburn Road, Dunfermline.

“The vehicle left the road and came to a stop at Macquarrie Crescent, Dunfermline.

“The driver, a 17-year-old female, and the 19-year-old male passenger were taken to Victoria Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

“Both will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”