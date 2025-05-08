Aberfoyle home turned into guest house after Escape to the Country appearance

In a bid to find a new home in the countryside, TV presenter Kaye Adams appeared on a popular BBC series last year.

She viewed four properties – in Kinlochard, Ruskie, Buchlyvie and Aberfoyle – on the celebrity version of Escape to the Country.

And while Kaye may not have chosen the property in the latter village, one couple did make it their dream home.

Shaun and Kate Barlow are the new owners of Crannaig House.

The couple, who moved from West Sussex, have been holidaying in Scotland for most of their lives.

So when the chance to run their own guest house was within reach, they jumped at it.

Shaun, 54, and Kate, 46, met online 20 years ago.

They began looking for a small hotel or hospitality business in Scotland once their three children had left home.

When they viewed Crannaig House, a sale had fallen through two weeks before it was due to complete.

It had been a residential home for six years and a B&B before that.

Kate, who works in IT consultancy, told The Courier: “It’s quite overwhelming when you go in the house because it’s a big house.

“But then we realised it was the perfect size for a guest house and something the two of us could manage ourselves.”

How has the house been adapted?

For Shaun, who worked as a sales director in cyber security and IT for around 30 years, the business is his retirement project.

Crannaig House, which was built in 1895, is adult-only and dog-friendly.

The couple have invested around £30,000 so far and upgraded some of the decor.

There are four rooms in total, but only two are available until licensing permits.

A state-of-the-art hot tub has been installed outside, set among the two acres of grounds.

The house will also have a bar area for guests once the license is granted.

Kate said: “We are so happy here. It’s brilliant.

“Aberfoyle is really beautiful and the village has been really welcoming.”

In the future, they are considering installing pods or more decking.

Couple ‘surprised’ to find out Kaye Adams had viewed the house

When Shaun and Kate bought the property, they had no idea it had been screened for a television show.

Kate told The Courier: “When it aired, we were staying at Karma on the Lake of Menteith.

“We’d been to see the house and they hadn’t said anything.

“Then we got a text message the night we were there saying: ‘By the way the house is on Escape To The Country’. It was really bizarre.”

Family members also tuned into the show and were surprised to see Kaye visit the Aberfoyle guest house.

The couple also weren’t surprised Kaye expected the price to be in the £900,000 region.

Kate said: “I think that’s because it’s a big house. There’s a lot of space, there’s a lot of land.

“But it is cosy, you’ve got the fireplace, and it’s not open plan as well.”

Elsewhere, another Stirlingshire home viewed by Kaye Adams on Escape to the Country has had its asking price cut.

For more Stirling news and features, visit our page or join us on Facebook