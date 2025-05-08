Aberfoyle home turned into guest house after Escape to the Country appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberfoyle home turned into guest house after Escape to the Country appearance

Shaun and Kate Barlow had 'no idea' their new home was going to be on the BBC series.

By Isla Glen
Crannaig House in Aberfoyle.
Crannaig House in Aberfoyle. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

In a bid to find a new home in the countryside, TV presenter Kaye Adams appeared on a popular BBC series last year.

She viewed four properties – in Kinlochard, Ruskie, Buchlyvie and Aberfoyle – on the celebrity version of Escape to the Country.

And while Kaye may not have chosen the property in the latter village, one couple did make it their dream home.

Shaun and Kate Barlow are the new owners of Crannaig House.

The couple, who moved from West Sussex, have been holidaying in Scotland for most of their lives.

So when the chance to run their own guest house was within reach, they jumped at it.

Kate and Shaun Barlow. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Crannaig House from behind. Image: Isla Glen

Shaun, 54, and Kate, 46, met online 20 years ago.

They began looking for a small hotel or hospitality business in Scotland once their three children had left home.

When they viewed Crannaig House, a sale had fallen through two weeks before it was due to complete.

It had been a residential home for six years and a B&B before that.

Kate, who works in IT consultancy, told The Courier: “It’s quite overwhelming when you go in the house because it’s a big house.

“But then we realised it was the perfect size for a guest house and something the two of us could manage ourselves.”

How has the house been adapted?

For Shaun, who worked as a sales director in cyber security and IT for around 30 years, the business is his retirement project.

Crannaig House, which was built in 1895, is adult-only and dog-friendly.

The couple have invested around £30,000 so far and upgraded some of the decor.

There are four rooms in total, but only two are available until licensing permits.

The guest lounge. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
In the coming weeks, the bar will be operational. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The guest lounge. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
A hot tub was installed. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The outdoor area for guests. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A state-of-the-art hot tub has been installed outside, set among the two acres of grounds.

The house will also have a bar area for guests once the license is granted.

Kate said: “We are so happy here. It’s brilliant.

“Aberfoyle is really beautiful and the village has been really welcoming.”

In the future, they are considering installing pods or more decking.

Couple ‘surprised’ to find out Kaye Adams had viewed the house

When Shaun and Kate bought the property, they had no idea it had been screened for a television show.

Kate told The Courier: “When it aired, we were staying at Karma on the Lake of Menteith.

“We’d been to see the house and they hadn’t said anything.

“Then we got a text message the night we were there saying: ‘By the way the house is on Escape To The Country’. It was really bizarre.”

Family members also tuned into the show and were surprised to see Kaye visit the Aberfoyle guest house.

It’s also a new home for Basil the cat. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The rooms have coffee-making facilities, as well as robes and bridge slippers. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Welcome packs are provided by local favourite Maggie’s. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The rooms are named after Scottish islands. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The couple also weren’t surprised Kaye expected the price to be in the £900,000 region.

Kate said: “I think that’s because it’s a big house. There’s a lot of space, there’s a lot of land.

“But it is cosy, you’ve got the fireplace, and it’s not open plan as well.”

Elsewhere, another Stirlingshire home viewed by Kaye Adams on Escape to the Country has had its asking price cut.

For more Stirling news and features, visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation