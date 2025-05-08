Man, 45, suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Dundee

A 45-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the collision between a grey BMW and the pedestrian on Old Glamis Road just after 1pm on Wednesday.

The road between the Kingsway roundabout and Park Road was closed for several hours following the crash.

The 39-year-old male driver was not injured.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident.

​Sergeant Brian McEwan said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage that could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting reference 1592 of May 7.