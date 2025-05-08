Man, 45, suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Articles

Man, 45, suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Dundee

A stretch of Old Glamis Road was closed for several hours following the crash.

By Andrew Robson
Officers at the scene of the pedestrian crash on Old Glamis Road in Dundee
Officers at the scene on Old Glamis Road. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A 45-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the collision between a grey BMW and the pedestrian on Old Glamis Road just after 1pm on Wednesday.

The road between the Kingsway roundabout and Park Road was closed for several hours following the crash.

The 39-year-old male driver was not injured.

Old Glamis Road is closed after the crash involving a pedestrian
The road was closed for several hours. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident.

​Sergeant Brian McEwan said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage that could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting reference 1592 of May 7.

