Man, 38, found dead in Dundee multi flat

A 38-year-old man has been found dead in a flat at a Dundee multi.

Emergency services, including police and two ambulances, were called to Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown on Tuesday afternoon.

Police remained at the scene until at least 9.30pm with officers standing guard on a landing inside the building.

The force says there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A spokesperson said: “Around 4.10pm on Tuesday, we were called to a report of a death of a 38-year-old man at an address on Bonnethill Court, Dundee.

“His next of kin is aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”