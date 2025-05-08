News Man, 38, found dead in Dundee multi flat Police are treating the death at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown as "unexplained". By Ellidh Aitken & James Simpson May 8 2025, 10:29am May 8 2025, 10:29am Share Man, 38, found dead in Dundee multi flat Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5239731/man-dead-flat-multi-hilltown-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Police and ambulances at Bonnethill Court in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson A 38-year-old man has been found dead in a flat at a Dundee multi. Emergency services, including police and two ambulances, were called to Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown on Tuesday afternoon. Police remained at the scene until at least 9.30pm with officers standing guard on a landing inside the building. The force says there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances. Police remained at the scene into Tuesday evening. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson A spokesperson said: “Around 4.10pm on Tuesday, we were called to a report of a death of a 38-year-old man at an address on Bonnethill Court, Dundee. “His next of kin is aware. “The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances. “Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”
