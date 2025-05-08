EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline woman ‘seconds from death’ as car crashes into 3 gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline woman ‘seconds from death’ as car crashes into 3 gardens

The Macquarrie Crescent resident has recalled the moment a car ploughed into her garden after allegedly failing to stop for police.

One of the three damaged gardens after the crash in Duloch in Dunfermline.
A summerhouse was destroyed after a car crashed through three gardens in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

A Dunfermline woman says she was “seconds from death” when a car crashed into her garden, leaving a “scene of devastation”.

The Macquarrie Crescent resident had been in her garden less than 10 seconds before the car ploughed into her neighbour’s garden, then into hers.

Three garden fences and a summerhouse were destroyed.

The car had allegedly failed to stop for police on Linburn Road before the dramatic crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Two teenagers were taken to hospital and are set to be reported to prosecutors over the incident.

The resident, who asked not to be named, described how she was bringing her pet dog back into the house when she heard the noise of an “almighty explosion” behind her.

‘Had I still been in my garden, I would have been killed for sure’

She told The Courier: “I was just shutting the kitchen door while bringing the dog back inside when suddenly behind me I heard this almighty explosion.

“I turned round to find a white car sat in my garden and a whole scene of devastation behind it.

“Less than 10 seconds before, I had been in the garden with the dog.

“Had I been still out there, I would have been killed for sure.

“I’ve not slept a wink all night thinking that I was seconds from death.

“People would normally be sitting in their gardens enjoying the good weather, so it’s just incredibly lucky nobody has been killed.

Debris piled up in one of the gardens after the crash.
Debris piled up in one of the gardens after the crash. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“We’ve only just finished renovating our garden and have not even had the chance to enjoy it yet.

“Now it’s been destroyed.”

Neighbour Alastair Fraser says he returned home on Wednesday to find a scene of “total devastation” after the car crashed into his garden first then ploughed into two others.

Alastair, who is retired, said: “Thankfully, I was in Dunfermline at the time when I got a phone call asking me to return home.

Dunfermline man ‘confronted by complete destruction’ after gardens crash

“I couldn’t believe it when I pulled onto the road to see police and several ambulances and fire engines blocking the street.

“Then a policeman led me round to my garden and I was confronted by complete destruction.

“My summerhouse has been completely obliterated by the impact of the car, which has ploughed straight through it.

“The car has then continued on through a second fence, right through my next door neighbour’s garden, and through a third fence.

“When I got home, two people were still inside the car.

“A neighbour from across the road, who is a nurse, had rushed over to help and was trying to comfort the pair while paramedics were treating them.

The hole in fence where the car crashed through the gardens in Dunfermline.
The damaged fence where the car crashed into the gardens in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The car sat in the garden shortly after the crash.
The car in the garden shortly after the crash. Image: Supplied

“On any other day, I’d have been sat in my summer house, especially given the lovely weather we have been having.

“If I’d been inside it, I’d have been wiped out.

“The amount of destruction the crash has caused has shocked everyone.

“It’s also quite incredible that nobody has been seriously injured or even killed.

“It could so easily have been a terrible tragedy.”

The two occupants of the car had to be rescued by firefighters before being taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they will report the pair – the 17-year-old female driver and the 19-year-old male passenger – to the procurator fiscal.

