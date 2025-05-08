EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline woman ‘seconds from death’ as car crashes into 3 gardens

A Dunfermline woman says she was “seconds from death” when a car crashed into her garden, leaving a “scene of devastation”.

The Macquarrie Crescent resident had been in her garden less than 10 seconds before the car ploughed into her neighbour’s garden, then into hers.

Three garden fences and a summerhouse were destroyed.

The car had allegedly failed to stop for police on Linburn Road before the dramatic crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Two teenagers were taken to hospital and are set to be reported to prosecutors over the incident.

The resident, who asked not to be named, described how she was bringing her pet dog back into the house when she heard the noise of an “almighty explosion” behind her.

‘Had I still been in my garden, I would have been killed for sure’

She told The Courier: “I was just shutting the kitchen door while bringing the dog back inside when suddenly behind me I heard this almighty explosion.

“I turned round to find a white car sat in my garden and a whole scene of devastation behind it.

“Less than 10 seconds before, I had been in the garden with the dog.

“Had I been still out there, I would have been killed for sure.

“I’ve not slept a wink all night thinking that I was seconds from death.

“People would normally be sitting in their gardens enjoying the good weather, so it’s just incredibly lucky nobody has been killed.

“We’ve only just finished renovating our garden and have not even had the chance to enjoy it yet.

“Now it’s been destroyed.”

Neighbour Alastair Fraser says he returned home on Wednesday to find a scene of “total devastation” after the car crashed into his garden first then ploughed into two others.

Alastair, who is retired, said: “Thankfully, I was in Dunfermline at the time when I got a phone call asking me to return home.

Dunfermline man ‘confronted by complete destruction’ after gardens crash

“I couldn’t believe it when I pulled onto the road to see police and several ambulances and fire engines blocking the street.

“Then a policeman led me round to my garden and I was confronted by complete destruction.

“My summerhouse has been completely obliterated by the impact of the car, which has ploughed straight through it.

“The car has then continued on through a second fence, right through my next door neighbour’s garden, and through a third fence.

“When I got home, two people were still inside the car.

“A neighbour from across the road, who is a nurse, had rushed over to help and was trying to comfort the pair while paramedics were treating them.

“On any other day, I’d have been sat in my summer house, especially given the lovely weather we have been having.

“If I’d been inside it, I’d have been wiped out.

“The amount of destruction the crash has caused has shocked everyone.

“It’s also quite incredible that nobody has been seriously injured or even killed.

“It could so easily have been a terrible tragedy.”

The two occupants of the car had to be rescued by firefighters before being taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they will report the pair – the 17-year-old female driver and the 19-year-old male passenger – to the procurator fiscal.