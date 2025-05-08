Dunfermline rock legends forced to postpone US tour due to ‘sudden illness’ of band member

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline rock legends forced to postpone US tour due to ‘sudden illness’ of band member

Nazareth were meant to begin their US tour in Rhode Island on Thursday.

By Finn Nixon
Nazareth members Pete Agnew (right) from Dunfermline and Jimmy Murrison. Image: Shutterstock
Nazareth members Pete Agnew (right) from Dunfermline and Jimmy Murrison. Image: Shutterstock

A legendary Dunfermline rock band have been forced to postpone their US tour due to the “sudden illness” of a band member.

The band, who were formed in the city in 1968, had been due to spend 23 days touring 16 venues on their Bite the Bullet tour.

Their first show was scheduled for East Greenwich in Rhode Island on Thursday.

But the band have had to call the tour off.

Nazareth have four members, but Dunfermline-born bass player and singer Pete Agnew, 78, is the only original member.

Drummer, percussion player and singer Lee Agnew, 54, was also born in Dunfermline and joined the band in 1999.

Nazareth ‘sorry to disappoint fans’ after postponing US tour

Carl Sentance from Loughborough and Jimmy Murrison from Aberdeen are the other members.

The band have not confirmed which of the members has taken unwell.

In a statement on the band’s Instagram page, Nazareth said: “We are very sorry to have to announce that, due to the sudden illness of a band member, we are having to postpone the US tour.

“It’s too soon to give you any further information regarding exactly when this will happen, as our agents are busy now trying to rearrange things.

“We’re sorry to disappoint all you guys who have got tickets for the shows, but we’ll do our best to make it up to you, hopefully in the not-too-distant future.”

An early photo of Nazareth. Image: Shutterstock

Nazareth were formed by Agnew, Manny Charlton, Dan McCafferty and Darrell Sweet in Dunfermline in 1968.

Their single Love Hurts made the top 10 in the US in 1975 and hit number one in Canada.

In 2022, The Courier told how a 60-year-old film found in Fife had shown the beginnings of the band.

Conversation