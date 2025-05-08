Dunfermline rock legends forced to postpone US tour due to ‘sudden illness’ of band member

A legendary Dunfermline rock band have been forced to postpone their US tour due to the “sudden illness” of a band member.

The band, who were formed in the city in 1968, had been due to spend 23 days touring 16 venues on their Bite the Bullet tour.

Their first show was scheduled for East Greenwich in Rhode Island on Thursday.

But the band have had to call the tour off.

Nazareth have four members, but Dunfermline-born bass player and singer Pete Agnew, 78, is the only original member.

Drummer, percussion player and singer Lee Agnew, 54, was also born in Dunfermline and joined the band in 1999.

Nazareth ‘sorry to disappoint fans’ after postponing US tour

Carl Sentance from Loughborough and Jimmy Murrison from Aberdeen are the other members.

The band have not confirmed which of the members has taken unwell.

In a statement on the band’s Instagram page, Nazareth said: “We are very sorry to have to announce that, due to the sudden illness of a band member, we are having to postpone the US tour.

“It’s too soon to give you any further information regarding exactly when this will happen, as our agents are busy now trying to rearrange things.

“We’re sorry to disappoint all you guys who have got tickets for the shows, but we’ll do our best to make it up to you, hopefully in the not-too-distant future.”

Nazareth were formed by Agnew, Manny Charlton, Dan McCafferty and Darrell Sweet in Dunfermline in 1968.

Their single Love Hurts made the top 10 in the US in 1975 and hit number one in Canada.

In 2022, The Courier told how a 60-year-old film found in Fife had shown the beginnings of the band.