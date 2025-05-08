Campaigners accuse council of running ‘misleading’ consultation on Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaigners accuse council of running ‘misleading’ consultation on Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth

Documents show the unheated event space favoured by the council could cost taxpayers up to £6m.

By Sean O'Neil
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Campaigners have accused Perth and Kinross Council of running a “misleading” consultation over the future of Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth.

The local authority’s survey asked the public if they would like to see the facility reopened as an unheated events space with 3G sports pitches.

However, Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN) argue the wording of the consultation is inherently flawed as it provided no option for people to vote on the reopening of the facility as an indoor sports venue.

Instead, the public were simply asked to leave a comment with other ideas.

PKCSN believe respondents could have believed it was a choice between unheated or nothing.

With nearly 2,000 votes, the consultation results show a 60/40 split for people said ‘Yes’ to the unheated idea.

But a further breakdown of results obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request show that some of those who voted ‘Yes’ also commented that they would prefer a fully heated reinstated Bell’s.

‘78% of people in favour of reopening Bell’s’

Bill Powrie, campaigner with PKCSN, has a petition to save Bell’s which demands it is reopened as multi-use indoor sports venue.

It has already garnered over 3,700 signatures.

He believes this means that the vast majority of people who have responded to either the consultation or petition are in favour of reinstating the facility as a fully-heated indoor sports venue.

Bill told The Courier: “The survey was misleading.

“If you combine the results of the survey and my petition then 78% are still in favour of indoor.”

Dave Munro and Bill Powrie on Crieff Road, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A report written by council officers ahead of the consultation also appears to suggest the local authority only ever wanted to consider an unheated option.

An appendix to the report concludes: “It is recommended that community engagement is undertaken on the future of Bell’s through a survey and supporting communication campaign to encourage participation.

“Survey options to include:

“Do nothing beyond essential maintenance requirements which are the
responsibility of the owner of a Category B listed structure.

“Convert the dome to an unheated event space/ multi-use sports pitch
venue.

“Invite community suggestions for other unheated use.”

Unheated option would cost £5m to £6m

Bill also slammed the estimated cost of the unheated option of £5m to £6m which is contained in the same report.

Bill said: “I don’t believe that £5m to £6m represents good value for money for a few artificial football pitches.”

Artist impression of how Bell’s Sports Centre could look as an unheated venue. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

The future of Bell’s is set to go before councillors again next month.

A council spokesperson said: “Almost 2,000 people responded to the consultation on the future of Bell’s Sports Centre.

“A summary of responses has been provided to councillors and will be used to inform our proposals for the sports centre when they are presented to council in June.

“Question five of the survey asked respondents if they agreed with the proposal to turn Bell’s (into) an unheated sports centre.

“Question six asked those who disagreed with the proposal what uses they proposed instead.”

Conversation