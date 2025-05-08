VIDEO: Dundee residents endure alarm ringing from building for 28+ hours

Residents in a block of flats in Dundee’s Hilltown have had to endure an alarm going off for more than 28 hours.

It is believed to have been triggered sometime before 7am on Wednesday morning.

As of 1pm on Thursday, the alarm was still ringing.

Residents of the building, across from Hilltown’s police station, spoke to The Courier as the alarm continued to ring.

Tyrese Hague, 23, said: “Since I woke up yesterday, at 7am, it has been going off. It probably started at night.

“It’s been going on ever since then.

“I work outside of the flat so I didn’t get it during the day, but my flatmates say it’s been going on non-stop.

“To my knowledge, the landlord is not aware.

“I have a rescue cockatiel as well who’s been really spooked by the whole ordeal.”

Another resident, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “The alarm woke me up in the morning.

“It seemed like it stopped for a period of time, between 11am and 12pm.

“During that time I left to go to work but when I came back it was ringing again.”

They added: “It continued to ring overnight and into today.

“The alarm is coming from a flat upstairs from mine.

“It’s vacant now but there were contractors carrying out work recently.

“I guess they might have triggered the alarm.”

The Courier has contacted Dundee City Council and Police Scotland for comment.