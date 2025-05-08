VIDEO: Dundee residents endure alarm ringing from building for 28+ hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

VIDEO: Dundee residents endure alarm ringing from building for 28+ hours

It was triggered on Wednesday morning and still going strong on Thursday afternoon.

By Ben MacDonald

Residents in a block of flats in Dundee’s Hilltown have had to endure an alarm going off for more than 28 hours.

It is believed to have been triggered sometime before 7am on Wednesday morning.

As of 1pm on Thursday, the alarm was still ringing.

Residents of the building, across from Hilltown’s police station, spoke to The Courier as the alarm continued to ring.

Tyrese Hague, 23, said: “Since I woke up yesterday, at 7am, it has been going off. It probably started at night.

“It’s been going on ever since then.

“I work outside of the flat so I didn’t get it during the day, but my flatmates say it’s been going on non-stop.

“To my knowledge, the landlord is not aware.

“I have a rescue cockatiel as well who’s been really spooked by the whole ordeal.”

Alarm rings in flat in Dundee’s Hilltown for more than 28 hours

Another resident, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “The alarm woke me up in the morning.

“It seemed like it stopped for a period of time, between 11am and 12pm.

“During that time I left to go to work but when I came back it was ringing again.”

245 Hilltown experienced alarm issues
The alarm rang inside the Hilltown building for more than 18 hours. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

They added: “It continued to ring overnight and into today.

“The alarm is coming from a flat upstairs from mine.

“It’s vacant now but there were contractors carrying out work recently.

“I guess they might have triggered the alarm.”

The Courier has contacted Dundee City Council and Police Scotland for comment.

More from News

New Angus Council leader George Meechan sparked a political row with his committee structure plan. Image: Supplied
‘Gerrymandering’ row engulfs first meeting of new-look Angus Council
Eric and Jennifer Toralba.
Look inside Perth's first Filipino and Scottish fusion restaurant as doors open
Police at the scene of the crash. Image: Bill Nicoll
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Kirriemuir crash involving car
Police on the A912 near Perth after a lorry crash.
Main road near Perth to remain closed until next week after lorry crash
Dundee mum Nicola Donnelly with her son Leo, Michael Marra (right) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Supplied.
Dundee mum takes call for wraparound childcare for disabled kids to Holyrood
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Racist posters and sex scam blackmailer
Angelos Pardalis has run Cafe Aina with his parents for the last seven years. Image: Ethan Claridge/DC Thomson
Popular Stirling restaurant Cafe Aina up for sale
Landscape between Loch Lomond and Bridge of Orchy on the West Highland Way.
Hikers on West Highland Way fall ill after drinking from streams near Balmaha
Montrose railway station.
Hunt for man after sex offence on Edinburgh to Montrose train
Clackmannanshire Council says it remains committed to its partnership with Stirling Council and NHS Forth Valley. Image: Google Street View
Stirling healthcare funding row continues as Clacks Council hits back

Conversation