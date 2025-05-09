Date set for Glenrothes Poundstretcher appeal decision

An appeal against blocking Glenrothes Poundstretcher’s move to a bigger unit will be held next month.

The budget retailer wants to move from its present shop at Saltire Retail Park into the former trampoline park across the road.

The move would then allow chain retailer The Range to occupy the vacant Poundstretcher store.

However, Fife Council officers refused the application amid fears it could affect Glenrothes town centre’s viability.

Saltire Retail Park owners Columbia Threadneedle announced their intention to challenge the ruling in January.

Councillors on the Fife Planning Review Body will meet to discuss the case on June 16.

And they have the power to either uphold or overturn the planning officers’ decision.

Poundstretcher move will secure retail park’s future

A spokesperson for Columbia Threadneedle said the ongoing uncertainty is holding up The Range’s arrival.

And the plan’s approval will secure the retail park’s long-term future.

The Poundstretcher planning application was submitted in October 2023, with a decision expected in February 2024.

However, the ruling was subject to a significant delay.

Columbia Threadneedle said they are hopeful the decision will be overturned.

And should permission be granted, up to 100 full and part-time jobs will be created.

Creating new jobs

The spokesperson added: “We are pleased that our appeal against Fife Council’s decision is now set to be heard.

“Saltire Retail Park is well established, serving the needs of the local community, and we are eager to invest in the site to bring new retail opportunities to Glenrothes.

“We believe this investment will create more jobs, both at the redevelopment stage and once the work has been completed.

“We have always believed that the proposed change provides an opportunity to improve the retail offering for those living and working in the Glenrothes area.”