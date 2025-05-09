Date set for Glenrothes Poundstretcher appeal decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Date set for Glenrothes Poundstretcher appeal decision

Fife Council planners blocked the retailer's move to larger premises but the decision is being appealed.

By Claire Warrender
The existing Glenrothes Poundstretcher site
Poundstrecher store at the Saltire Retail Park in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

An appeal against blocking Glenrothes Poundstretcher’s move to a bigger unit will be held next month.

The budget retailer wants to move from its present shop at Saltire Retail Park into the former trampoline park across the road.

The move would then allow chain retailer The Range to occupy the vacant Poundstretcher store.

The Saltire Centre unit in Glenrothes formerly occupied by Xtreme Trampoline Park
Poundstretcher wants to move to the former Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

However, Fife Council officers refused the application amid fears it could affect Glenrothes town centre’s viability.

Saltire Retail Park owners Columbia Threadneedle announced their intention to challenge the ruling in January.

Councillors on the Fife Planning Review Body will meet to discuss the case on June 16.

And they have the power to either uphold or overturn the planning officers’ decision.

Poundstretcher move will secure retail park’s future

A spokesperson for Columbia Threadneedle said the ongoing uncertainty is holding up The Range’s arrival.

And the plan’s approval will secure the retail park’s long-term future.

The Poundstretcher planning application was submitted in October 2023, with a decision expected in February 2024.

However, the ruling was subject to a significant delay.

Columbia Threadneedle said they are hopeful the decision will be overturned.

And should permission be granted, up to 100 full and part-time jobs will be created.

Creating new jobs

The spokesperson added: “We are pleased that our appeal against Fife Council’s decision is now set to be heard.

“Saltire Retail Park is well established, serving the needs of the local community, and we are eager to invest in the site to bring new retail opportunities to Glenrothes.

“We believe this investment will create more jobs, both at the redevelopment stage and once the work has been completed.

“We have always believed that the proposed change provides an opportunity to improve the retail offering for those living and working in the Glenrothes area.”

More from News

UHI Perth's China trip is being led by business curriculum director Nicky Inglis.
EXCLUSIVE: Three UHI Perth staff fly to China as university tackles financial crisis
Bob Douglas, Evening Telegraph. Tayside Fire & Rescue Balmossie appliance in near collision with landrover story by Debbie. Pic shows fire engine heading north.
Decision looms for Broughty Ferry's Balmossie fire station amid closure fears
Longforgan Primary School sign
Perthshire primary school turns away pupils as £6m new classrooms lie empty
Rona Banks.
194-year-old family-run Perth retailer plans relocation as shop goes on the market
Fife Planning Ahead includes plans for a St Andrews hotel
Fife Planning Ahead: Hotel transformation approved, pub demolition plan and Lidl latest
There's an abundance of fake meat products on the market today, but do they belong in school dinners? Image: Shutterstock
Debate: Should fake meat be served in school dinners?
Alexander Hope.
Fife pervert with pictures of unsuspecting schoolgirls on phone is jailed
Frank Robb
Gull-crushing Perthshire abuser, 80, told wife: 'I wish you were dead'
Forfar pays tribute at Town and County Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Angus falls silent for VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations
Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville to back assisted dying

Conversation