Report to police about man approaching girl near Dundee school was ‘false call with good intent’

Police investigated the incident after it was reported on Strathmartine Road last month.

By Andrew Robson
Police investigated the incident on Strathmartine Road.
Police investigated the incident on Strathmartine Road.

A report made to police about a man approaching a girl near a Dundee school was a “false call with good intent”, officers have said.

Officers received a report that a man in a black van had approached the girl on Strathmartine Road, near Downfield Primary School.

Police asked for witnesses to come forward after the incident last month.

However, officers have confirmed there was no criminality.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man approaching a 12-year-old girl in the Strathmartine Road area of Dundee around 8.30am on Monday April 28.

“Inquiries were carried out and it was found to be a false call with good intent.”

