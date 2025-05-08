Warning to hayfever sufferers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling over high pollen levels this weekend

Hayfever sufferers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling are being warned over high pollen levels this weekend.

The region is set to enjoy sunny weather and temperatures of up to 21°C on Saturday.

However, the Met Office is also warning of a “high” pollen count in the area on Sunday.

The forecaster is predicting high levels of pollen in Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Stirling throughout the day.

Temperatures of 21°C are expected in Dundee on Saturday, when the pollen will be at a “medium” level, before the temperature drops to 19°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Met Office is predicting 20°C in areas including Dunfermline, Stirling, Perth and Forfar during the weekend.

A post on X said: “Temperatures will be on the rise as we head towards the weekend and early next week, England and Wales in particular could see the return of values in the mid-20s.

“Those with hay fever may not be as thankful for the higher temperatures.

“Pollen levels will be on the rise again as we enter the grass pollen season.”

The forecaster’s outlook for Saturday to Monday says: “Remaining largely dry, just the risk of the odd light shower over the hills, with clear or sunny.

“Feeling warm or very warm in the sunshine, but still chilly overnight.”

Fife pharmacist’s advice for hayfever sufferers

The Courier recently spoke to Fife pharmacist Farzana Haq about her top tips to cope with increasing pollen levels.

She said: “As temperatures rise, pollen levels, particularly tree and early grass pollen, are expected to increase and this can significantly worsen hay fever symptoms.

“Tree pollen levels remain high until mid-May, so those sensitive to birch, ash, and oak pollen are particularly at risk currently.

“However, as grass pollen season begins soon, individuals with general hayfever symptoms may also notice an early worsening.”