News Man, 70, arrested after cannabis factory found in Cowdenbeath The discovery was made in the Gateside Industrial Estate. By Lindsey Hamilton May 8 2025, 3:24pm May 8 2025, 3:24pm Man, 70, arrested after cannabis factory found in Cowdenbeath The Gateside Industrial Estate in Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Maps A cannabis factory has been discovered in an industrial estate in Cowdenbeath. The discovery was made by police in a unit at the Gateside Industrial Estate on Thursday. A man, 70, has been arrested. Police have not revealed the street value of the find. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.30am on Thursday May 8, officers discovered a cannabis cultivation within a unit in Gateside Industrial Estate in Cowdenbeath. "A 70-year-old man has been arrested. "Officers remain in the area and enquiries are ongoing."