Man, 70, arrested after cannabis factory found in Cowdenbeath

A cannabis factory has been discovered in an industrial estate in Cowdenbeath.

The discovery was made by police in a unit at the Gateside Industrial Estate on Thursday.

A man, 70, has been arrested.

Police have not revealed the street value of the find.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Thursday May 8, officers discovered a cannabis cultivation within a unit in Gateside Industrial Estate in Cowdenbeath.

“A 70-year-old man has been arrested.

“Officers remain in the area and enquiries are ongoing.”