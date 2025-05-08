Hikers on West Highland Way fall ill after drinking from streams near Balmaha

Walkers on the West Highland Way have been warned not to drink river water from streams after several hikers fell ill.

National Trust for Scotland rangers have reported nine instances of sickness, all thought to be caused by water sources near Balmaha.

The popular trail covers 96 miles from Milngavie to Fort William, passing through locations including Rowardennan and Tyndrum.

Hikers have taken ill with vomit and diarrhoea for one to two days despite claiming to have filtered the water first.

Three of them reportedly drank from the Burn of Mar, close to Conic Hill.

Guidance has been issued not to drink from this stream due to livestock nearby.

Hikers told to boil water

A Ben Lomond ranger took to social media to warn others.

A post on Facebook read: “We have had a spate of hikers coming through here at Rowardennan over the past month that have been pretty ill, vomit and diarrhea.

“[It] only lasts a day or two but it wrecks more than their guts.

“Everyone I have spoken to that’s been ill, and that is nine hikers so far (there will be more) have all drank water from the rivers near Balmaha.

“Everyone has said that they have filtered the water first but still been ill.”

The ranger also told hikers to boil water before drinking it, rather than filtering it.

It is understood no water testing has taken place.

National Trust for Scotland confirmed these reports and asked hikers to follow the guidance.

A spokesperson said: “We encourage anyone drinking from a natural water source outdoors to boil the water first to make it as safe to drink as possible.”

The Courier has recently reported on Balmaha locals fighting to take ownership of the village’s car park.

For more Stirling news and features, visit our page or join us on Facebook