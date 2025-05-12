Debate: Should Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth be reopened as a heated indoor sports facility?

Perth and Kinross Council has plans to turn Bell’s Sports Centre into an unheated venue with artificial pitches.

After nearly 2,000 responses to a public consultation, around 60% of people voted in favour of the unheated option.

But campaigners representing a dozen sports clubs in the area want the facility reopened as a multi-use indoor sports facility.

Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN) have criticised the local authority’s consultation as “misleading” because the only option available to the public was the unheated one.

They want the complex to cater for sports the way it did before it was shut by flooding.

Their own petition to save Bell’s has more then 3,700 signatures.

Nine national sporting bodies have backed their ask in letters to the council.

The future of Bell’s is set to go before councillors again next month.

