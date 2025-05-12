Debate: Should Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth be reopened as a heated indoor sports facility?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Should Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth be reopened as a heated indoor sports facility?

The council want to turn Bell's into an unheated arena for artificial pitches but campaigners are vehemently against the idea. Let us know your thoughts in our comments section.

By Sean O'Neil
Bell's Sports Centre exterior
Bell's Sports Centre in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council has plans to turn Bell’s Sports Centre into an unheated venue with artificial pitches.

After nearly 2,000 responses to a public consultation, around 60% of people voted in favour of the unheated option.

But campaigners representing a dozen sports clubs in the area want the facility reopened as a multi-use indoor sports facility.

Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN) have criticised the local authority’s consultation as “misleading” because the only option available to the public was the unheated one.

They want the complex to cater for sports the way it did before it was shut by flooding.

Their own petition to save Bell’s has more then 3,700 signatures.

Nine national sporting bodies have backed their ask in letters to the council.

The future of Bell’s is set to go before councillors again next month.

Before that vote, we want to give our readers the chance to have their say on the future of this iconic facility on the city’s North Inch.

Let us know your thoughts in our comments section

