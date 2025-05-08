Hunt for man after sex offence on Edinburgh to Montrose train

Police are hunting a man after a sex offence on a train bound for Montrose.

The incident happened on a train between Edinburgh and the Angus town on April 25.

The man is said to have been staring at the woman before touching himself over his trousers and blowing her kisses.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a sexual offence on board a train between Edinburgh Haymarket and Montrose.

“Some time between 4.40pm and 6pm on Friday April 25 a man began staring at a woman before touching himself over his trousers and blowing kisses at her.”

The man left the train at Montrose,

He is described as white, with long grey/blond hair tied back in a ponytail, in his late-40s to mid-50s, of a slim build and around 5ft 7ins.

He wore a light grey baseball cap, a dark grey jumper with a blue T-shirt underneath, black jeans and light brown boots.

He was carrying a large white and cream fabric suitcase and a backpack.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 573 of 25 April.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.