Should Stirling’s waste recycling booking system be binned?

Conservative councillors have called for restrictions to be lifted at Stirling's dumps.

By Ethan Claridge
Reducing waiting times for residents was a big aim of the recycling centre booking system. Image: Google Street View
When a new booking system for household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) in the Stirling Council area went live in May 2024, it was hoped waiting times would decrease for locals.

It was also thought the council could save money in the process, to the tune of £80,000.

A year on, users of the tips at Lower Polmaise, Callander and Balfron are still required to book a timeslot online before turning up.

But the system isn’t popular with everybody, and some councillors are calling for it to be scrapped.

During a recent meeting of Stirling Council, Conservative members pushed for the policy to be changed, dubbing the booking system an “inconvenience”.

Trossachs and Teith councillor Martin Earl said: “We believe that there should be no booking required for ordinary, domestic use of an HWRC.”

He argued that while the amount of commercial waste illegally dumped at the centres had decreased since May 2024, it was not equal to the dip seen in domestic waste disposal at the facilities.

Labour says booking system has changed minds

Stirling’s Conservative councillors proposed changing the booking system to only affect commercial vehicles.

In response, Environment, Transport and Net Zero Committee convener Jen Preston said: “On a personal level, I would rather spend about a minute booking online, because it’s not a very lengthy process, than have to queue in my car for 10 minutes.”

Ms Preston, who is also Labour councillor for Stirling West and deputy council leader, told fellow members she had received a letter of complaint from a constituent when the booking system was first brought in.

Environment, Transport and Net Zero Committee convener Jen Preston defended the scheme. Image: Stirling Council

However, this was later followed by a message in support of the scheme after the same constituent found it to be an improvement.

Ms Preston argued the booking system was primarily introduced to increase efficiency and lower the cost of HWRCs.

She said abandoning the project before data is available to assess its effectiveness would be disrespectful to the council officers who implemented it.

Review to take place in September

It was confirmed that the booking system would remain in place for now.

A report containing a full year’s worth of data will be presented to Stirling Council’s Environment, Transport and Net Zero Committee in September.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Stirling’s recycling rate is among the higher-performing local authorities in Scotland.

Users of Lower Polmaise (pictured), Callander and Balfron household waste recycling centres must book a timeslot online before visiting. Image: Google Street View

“The household waste and recycling centre (HWRC) booking system has resulted in a 2% increase in recycling performance and a reduction of 1,500 tonnes of residual waste.

“We remain committed to advancing waste management strategies and collaborating with stakeholders to promote a circular economy.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

