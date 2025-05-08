Main road near Perth to remain closed until next week after lorry crash

The A912 near Perth will remain closed until next week after a lorry crash.

The HGV crashed through the barriers of the M90 flyover at Craigend Interchange and landed on the A912 below on Tuesday morning.

The 38-year-old driver of the lorry is said to be fighting for his life in hospital.

The flyover, which takes traffic from Broxden towards Edinburgh, has since fully reopened.

The A912 is open northbound but will remain shut southbound until Monday as work takes place to repair the damaged road surface.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Please be aware that the A912 southbound carriageway will remain closed until Monday morning, May 12.

“Works will be undertaken over the weekend to replace the damaged road surface.

“We thank you for patience while we undertake these necessary repairs.”

The lorry crash on Tuesday is the second at the Craigend Interchange in just over three years.