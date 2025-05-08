Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Kirriemuir crash involving car

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car in Kirriemuir.

Their condition is not known.

The incident happened on Lochmill Road just before 3.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.25pm on Thursday, May 8 we received a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorbike on Lochmill Road, Kirriemuir.

“The motorcyclist has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 3.36pm reporting a crash in Kirriemuir.

“We sent one appliance from Kirriemuir to the scene.

“We left at 4.17pm.

“Firefighters used small tools during their operation.

“We have no further details.”

Local bus disruption after Kirriemuir crash

The crash has disrupted local bus routes.

A post on Twitter/X by Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to a RTC not involving a bus, service 20 and 22 are currently unable to serve Southmuir in Kirriemuir.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”