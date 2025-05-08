Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Kirriemuir crash involving car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Articles

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Kirriemuir crash involving car

The incident happened on Lochmill Road.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police at the scene of the crash. Image: Bill Nicoll
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car in Kirriemuir.

Their condition is not known.

The incident happened on Lochmill Road just before 3.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.25pm on Thursday, May 8 we received a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorbike on Lochmill Road, Kirriemuir.

“The motorcyclist has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 3.36pm reporting a crash in Kirriemuir.

“We sent one appliance from Kirriemuir to the scene.

“We left at 4.17pm.

“Firefighters used small tools during their operation.

“We have no further details.”

Local bus disruption after Kirriemuir crash

The crash has disrupted local bus routes.

A post on Twitter/X by Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to a RTC not involving a bus, service 20 and 22 are currently unable to serve Southmuir in Kirriemuir.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Conversation