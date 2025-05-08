‘Gerrymandering’ row engulfs first meeting of new-look Angus Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

‘Gerrymandering’ row engulfs first meeting of new-look Angus Council

Changes to Angus Council’s committee make-up were forced through on the casting vote of the area’s new provost in the first political showdown since the SNP were thrown out of power last month.

By Graham Brown
New Angus Council leader George Meechan sparked a political row with his committee structure plan. Image: Supplied
New Angus Council leader George Meechan sparked a political row with his committee structure plan. Image: Supplied

The first meeting a new coalition-led Angus Council descended into open political warfare amidst a row over committee structures.

In the opening stramash since losing minority control of the authority last month, the former SNP administration accused the new ruling group of “gerrymandering” committee numbers to their advantage.

It came after a surprise move by new council leader – and former SNP second-in-command – George Meechan to reduce the membership of key council committees from 16 to 15.

It would provide a make-up of seven administration, six opposition and two non-aligned members.

Mr Meechan said the change would “improve the overall stability” of council decision-making.

‘Blatant gerrymandering’ claim

But the nationalist defector’s committee proposal sparked fury among former party colleagues.

Deposed SNP council leader Bill Duff said: “It’s blatant gerrymandering of the rules to suit the new insurgent administration.

“It would have been courtesy to put this in the (council) papers,” he said.

Mr Duff said it was like “trying to change the rules of the football match while we’re on the pitch.”

“It leaves a very bad taste,” he added.

“It’s underhand, devious and we should reject it.”

SNP administration record attacked

Council depute leader Derek Wann hit back.

The Arbroath Conservative said: “I’d like to dispel any myth in this that folk are seeing it as gerrymandering.”

“It’s actually to try and run a coherent council, which we haven’t seen for the last eight or nine months.

“This is purely to make an efficient and coherent working council for the administration and the officers to get on with the job.”

New leader Mr Meechan previously vowed not to be dragged into “public squabbling” after the change of power.

“The recent changes in leadership are about moving Angus forward, not playing political games,” he said at the time of the power switch.

The move split the chamber 14-14.

And it was the casting vote of newly-crowned Angus Provost Craig Fotheringham which saw the change to committee structures voted through.

Monifieth Conservative Mr Fotheringham had earlier been voted in as the first move of the special council meeting.

It was called after opposition rebels claimed control of the chamber with a successful vote of no-confidence in the SNP.

Angus councillor Craig Fotheringham
Councillor Craig Fotheringham is the new Provost of Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mr Fotheringham defeated the opposition nominee, Carnoustie Independent David Cheape, by 15 votes to 13.

The appointment of Depute Provost was a closer run affair.

It came down to a cut of the cards for two Brechin councillors after a 14 – 14 vote.

Independent administration member Jill Scott secured the role over opposition SNP nominee Chris Beattie.

More from News

Eric and Jennifer Toralba.
Look inside Perth's first Filipino and Scottish fusion restaurant as doors open
Police at the scene of the crash. Image: Bill Nicoll
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Kirriemuir crash involving car
Police on the A912 near Perth after a lorry crash.
Main road near Perth to remain closed until next week after lorry crash
245 Hilltown experienced alarm issues
VIDEO: Dundee residents endure alarm ringing from building for 28+ hours
Dundee mum Nicola Donnelly with her son Leo, Michael Marra (right) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Supplied.
Dundee mum takes call for wraparound childcare for disabled kids to Holyrood
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Racist posters and sex scam blackmailer
Angelos Pardalis has run Cafe Aina with his parents for the last seven years. Image: Ethan Claridge/DC Thomson
Popular Stirling restaurant Cafe Aina up for sale
Landscape between Loch Lomond and Bridge of Orchy on the West Highland Way.
Hikers on West Highland Way fall ill after drinking from streams near Balmaha
Montrose railway station.
Hunt for man after sex offence on Edinburgh to Montrose train
Clackmannanshire Council says it remains committed to its partnership with Stirling Council and NHS Forth Valley. Image: Google Street View
Stirling healthcare funding row continues as Clacks Council hits back

Conversation