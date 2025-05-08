‘Gerrymandering’ row engulfs first meeting of new-look Angus Council

The first meeting a new coalition-led Angus Council descended into open political warfare amidst a row over committee structures.

In the opening stramash since losing minority control of the authority last month, the former SNP administration accused the new ruling group of “gerrymandering” committee numbers to their advantage.

It came after a surprise move by new council leader – and former SNP second-in-command – George Meechan to reduce the membership of key council committees from 16 to 15.

It would provide a make-up of seven administration, six opposition and two non-aligned members.

Mr Meechan said the change would “improve the overall stability” of council decision-making.

‘Blatant gerrymandering’ claim

But the nationalist defector’s committee proposal sparked fury among former party colleagues.

Deposed SNP council leader Bill Duff said: “It’s blatant gerrymandering of the rules to suit the new insurgent administration.

“It would have been courtesy to put this in the (council) papers,” he said.

Mr Duff said it was like “trying to change the rules of the football match while we’re on the pitch.”

“It leaves a very bad taste,” he added.

“It’s underhand, devious and we should reject it.”

SNP administration record attacked

Council depute leader Derek Wann hit back.

The Arbroath Conservative said: “I’d like to dispel any myth in this that folk are seeing it as gerrymandering.”

“It’s actually to try and run a coherent council, which we haven’t seen for the last eight or nine months.

“This is purely to make an efficient and coherent working council for the administration and the officers to get on with the job.”

New leader Mr Meechan previously vowed not to be dragged into “public squabbling” after the change of power.

“The recent changes in leadership are about moving Angus forward, not playing political games,” he said at the time of the power switch.

The move split the chamber 14-14.

And it was the casting vote of newly-crowned Angus Provost Craig Fotheringham which saw the change to committee structures voted through.

Monifieth Conservative Mr Fotheringham had earlier been voted in as the first move of the special council meeting.

It was called after opposition rebels claimed control of the chamber with a successful vote of no-confidence in the SNP.

Mr Fotheringham defeated the opposition nominee, Carnoustie Independent David Cheape, by 15 votes to 13.

The appointment of Depute Provost was a closer run affair.

It came down to a cut of the cards for two Brechin councillors after a 14 – 14 vote.

Independent administration member Jill Scott secured the role over opposition SNP nominee Chris Beattie.