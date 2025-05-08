Fire crews at Forfar’s Balmashanner Hill for second time in one night

Fire crews have been called to a Forfar beauty spot for the second time in one night.

Three appliances are at the scene at Balmashanner Hill during the second call out to a fire in an open area on Thursday night.

Scottish Fire and Rescue was initially called to a grassland fire at Balmashanner near to the monument at 6.30pm on Thursday.

They left the scene just after 7pm. One pump was in attendance on that occasion.

They were called out again to a fire in a hedge at 9.07pm.

Three pumps, two from Forfar and one from Kirriemuir remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We are at a fire in the open at Balmashanner Hill for the second time tonight.

“Crews are fighting a fire at a hedge spreading to an area of 20m.

“We were also at an open fire at the same location at 6.30pm on Thursday.

“That fire was extinguished after around half an hour.”

