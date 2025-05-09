More attractions added as Dunfermline Bruce Festival returns for second year

The Bruce Festival is expanding as it returns to Dunfermline for a second year.

Last year’s event celebrated King Robert the Bruce’s 750th birthday.

And it was declared a huge success, attracting more than 16,000 visitors over the weekend.

Around 20,000 are expected to flock to Pittencrieff Park this year for even more fun.

The festival includes jousting, mock battles, falconry, medieval crafts and storytelling.

And this year, the line-up will also include a kids’ medieval arena where youngsters can learn the ancient art of stone-lifting and practice medieval skills.

Billy George, of the organising team, said: “We’ve set up stables so people can get up close and personal with the magnificent jousting horses.

“We’re also making the falconry show more interactive, and we’ll have a court jester wandering through the crowd doing magic tricks.”

What else is new at this year’s Dunfermline Bruce Festival?

George added: “We’ve not ignored the darker side of medieval life.

“Naughty nippers and knights had better beware, because our friends at Fife College have built us a set of stocks.

“Wrongdoers will be thrown in the stocks and get pelters!”

Vintage buses will also be on site, along with food and drink offerings.

Where and when does it take place?

The Bruce Festival is one of Scotland’s largest free events.

A survey carried out by organisers Visit Dunfermline showed 99% of those who attended last year would recommend it to family and friends.

And 94% said they would return.

Sandy Sewell, of Visit Dunfermline, said: “Four out of five people said the festival had improved their perceptions of Dunfermline.

“We are building on that by getting more community groups and local businesses involved.”

The festival takes place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday May 31 and Sunday June 1 in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline.

Admission is free.