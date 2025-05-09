More attractions added as Dunfermline Bruce Festival returns for second year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More attractions added as Dunfermline Bruce Festival returns for second year

Around 20,000 people are expected to flock to the city for medieval fun, including jousting, mock battles and falconry.

By Claire Warrender
The Bruce Festival in Dunfermline is taking place again
The Bruce Festival in Dunfermline is expanding for 2025.

The Bruce Festival is expanding as it returns to Dunfermline for a second year.

Last year’s event celebrated King Robert the Bruce’s 750th birthday.

And it was declared a huge success, attracting more than 16,000 visitors over the weekend.

Jousting involving two people dressed as knights on horseback at the Bruce Festival in Dunfermline
A jousting match was a huge draw at last year's Bruce Festival in Dunfermline.

Around 20,000 are expected to flock to Pittencrieff Park this year for even more fun.

The festival includes jousting, mock battles, falconry, medieval crafts and storytelling.

And this year, the line-up will also include a kids’ medieval arena where youngsters can learn the ancient art of stone-lifting and practice medieval skills.

Billy George, of the organising team, said: “We’ve set up stables so people can get up close and personal with the magnificent jousting horses.

“We’re also making the falconry show more interactive, and we’ll have a court jester wandering through the crowd doing magic tricks.”

What else is new at this year’s Dunfermline Bruce Festival?

George added: “We’ve not ignored the darker side of medieval life.

“Naughty nippers and knights had better beware, because our friends at Fife College have built us a set of stocks.

“Wrongdoers will be thrown in the stocks and get pelters!”

Vintage buses will also be on site, along with food and drink offerings.

Where and when does it take place?

The Bruce Festival is one of Scotland’s largest free events.

A survey carried out by organisers Visit Dunfermline showed 99% of those who attended last year would recommend it to family and friends.

Bruce Festival Dunfermline
Visitors will enjoy more medieval fun when the Bruce Festival returns to Dunfermline.

And 94% said they would return.

Sandy Sewell, of Visit Dunfermline, said: “Four out of five people said the festival had improved their perceptions of Dunfermline.

“We are building on that by getting more community groups and local businesses involved.”

The festival takes place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday May 31 and Sunday June 1 in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline.

Admission is free.

