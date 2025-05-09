Boys aged 11, 12 and 13 reported after fires at Forfar beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boys aged 11, 12 and 13 reported after fires at Forfar beauty spot

Fire crews were called out twice in one night to Balmashanner Hill.

By Finn Nixon
Balmashanner Hill near Forfar
Balmashanner Hill near Forfar. Image: Ritchie/DC Thomson

Three boys aged 11, 12 and 13 are being reported after fires were started at a Forfar beauty spot.

Firefighters were called to Balmashanner Hill on at least two occasions following grassland and gorse fires on Thursday evening.

Crews were initially called out to a grassland fire near the Balmashanner Monument at around 6.30pm.

Three appliances then responded to a large gorse fire at around 9.05pm.

This second fire was burning in several different spots on the hill.

Plea to parents after Forfar fires

Chief inspector Grace Ewing said: “Three boys, aged 13, 12 and 11, have been charged in connection with a number of fires which happened in Forfar on Thursday evening.

“They will be reported to the relevant authority.

“We continue to work closely with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the local authority to educate young people on the dangers of fires.

“I would also ask parents, carers and guardians to help.

“This begins with knowing where their children are and what they are doing.”

