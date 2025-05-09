Boys aged 11, 12 and 13 reported after fires at Forfar beauty spot

Three boys aged 11, 12 and 13 are being reported after fires were started at a Forfar beauty spot.

Firefighters were called to Balmashanner Hill on at least two occasions following grassland and gorse fires on Thursday evening.

Crews were initially called out to a grassland fire near the Balmashanner Monument at around 6.30pm.

Three appliances then responded to a large gorse fire at around 9.05pm.

This second fire was burning in several different spots on the hill.

Plea to parents after Forfar fires

Chief inspector Grace Ewing said: “Three boys, aged 13, 12 and 11, have been charged in connection with a number of fires which happened in Forfar on Thursday evening.

“They will be reported to the relevant authority.

“We continue to work closely with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the local authority to educate young people on the dangers of fires.

“I would also ask parents, carers and guardians to help.

“This begins with knowing where their children are and what they are doing.”