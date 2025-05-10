VIDEO: Angus provosts past and present clash over £32k salary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Angus provosts past and present clash over £32k salary

The spat over a pay rise and expenses was a flashpoint in the first full meeting of Angus Council under new coalition control.

By Graham Brown

The new Provost of Angus has been embroiled in his first political scrap with a predecessor over a £5,000 pay rise.

Monifieth Conservative Craig Fotheringham was voted into the role as a coalition administration appointed its top figures this week.

It followed last month’s successful vote of no confidence in the previous SNP ruling group by a Conservative/Independent/Labour alliance.

However, a special meeting of the full council to decide key posts turned into a seven-hour marathon.

It was peppered with political bickering.

The low point was a row over claims of “gerrymandering” by the new administration regarding committee changes.

Council standing orders were suspended for business to continue beyond the usual three-hour limit.

And at 7pm – five hours after it started – the meeting was adjourned for an hour as Forfar’s VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration was held outside the Town and County Hall.

Provost’s pay triggers spat

When it resumed, Monifieth Conservative councillor Mr Fotheringham clashed with former Provost Brian Boyd.

It came as elected member salaries were agreed – including the Provost’s remuneration of £32,540.

Councillors’ pay was recently increased following a national review, including a £50,000-a-year wage for new Angus leader George Meechan.

Mr Boyd told Mr Fotheringham: “I do note you have actually increased your salary by £5,000.

“When I was the Provost of Angus, I took a normal convenership role because I wanted to look after the people of Angus.

Angus provost row
Brian Boyd was previously Provost of Angus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“And as I said once before, I managed to get the expenses down to £858, whereas under your watch they were up at £17,000.”

Mr Fotheringham interjected: “Right, that’s enough, that’s quite enough, that’s quite enough.

“The reason I think that you took less money was the previous administration appointed two deputy leaders.

“The Provost is entitled to 75% of the leader’s salary.”

However, he was corrected by former SNP administration leader Bill Duff and officials that there is no link between the wages of the Provost and deputy council leaders.

“Okay, my apologies, that was a misunderstanding by me,” said Mr Fotheringham.

Top Angus Council committee posts agreed

Conveners of the authority’s key committees were appointed during the special meeting.

Opposition councillor David Cheape secured the chairmanship of the area’s planning committee after winning a cut of the cards for the development standards role against administration nominee Gavin Nicol.

The committee conveners are:

Family, Education and Justice – Heather Doran

Civic Licensing – Ross Greig

Communities – Tommy Stewart

Development Standards – David Cheape

Housing – Jill Scott

Policy & Resources – George Meechan

Scrutiny & Audit – Bill Duff

