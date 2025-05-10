VIDEO: Angus provosts past and present clash over £32k salary

The new Provost of Angus has been embroiled in his first political scrap with a predecessor over a £5,000 pay rise.

Monifieth Conservative Craig Fotheringham was voted into the role as a coalition administration appointed its top figures this week.

It followed last month’s successful vote of no confidence in the previous SNP ruling group by a Conservative/Independent/Labour alliance.

However, a special meeting of the full council to decide key posts turned into a seven-hour marathon.

It was peppered with political bickering.

The low point was a row over claims of “gerrymandering” by the new administration regarding committee changes.

Council standing orders were suspended for business to continue beyond the usual three-hour limit.

And at 7pm – five hours after it started – the meeting was adjourned for an hour as Forfar’s VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration was held outside the Town and County Hall.

Provost’s pay triggers spat

When it resumed, Monifieth Conservative councillor Mr Fotheringham clashed with former Provost Brian Boyd.

It came as elected member salaries were agreed – including the Provost’s remuneration of £32,540.

Councillors’ pay was recently increased following a national review, including a £50,000-a-year wage for new Angus leader George Meechan.

Mr Boyd told Mr Fotheringham: “I do note you have actually increased your salary by £5,000.

“When I was the Provost of Angus, I took a normal convenership role because I wanted to look after the people of Angus.

“And as I said once before, I managed to get the expenses down to £858, whereas under your watch they were up at £17,000.”

Mr Fotheringham interjected: “Right, that’s enough, that’s quite enough, that’s quite enough.

“The reason I think that you took less money was the previous administration appointed two deputy leaders.

“The Provost is entitled to 75% of the leader’s salary.”

However, he was corrected by former SNP administration leader Bill Duff and officials that there is no link between the wages of the Provost and deputy council leaders.

“Okay, my apologies, that was a misunderstanding by me,” said Mr Fotheringham.

Top Angus Council committee posts agreed

Conveners of the authority’s key committees were appointed during the special meeting.

Opposition councillor David Cheape secured the chairmanship of the area’s planning committee after winning a cut of the cards for the development standards role against administration nominee Gavin Nicol.

The committee conveners are:

Family, Education and Justice – Heather Doran

Civic Licensing – Ross Greig

Communities – Tommy Stewart

Development Standards – David Cheape

Housing – Jill Scott

Policy & Resources – George Meechan

Scrutiny & Audit – Bill Duff