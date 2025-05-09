News Woman taken to hospital after ‘falling from window’ at Dundee flats Emergency services were called to Constitution Street in the Hilltown on Friday morning. By James Simpson May 9 2025, 11:43am May 9 2025, 11:43am Share Woman taken to hospital after ‘falling from window’ at Dundee flats Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5240828/woman-hospital-fall-window-constitution-street-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Police on Constitution Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A woman has been taken to hospital after reports she fell from a window at a block of flats in Dundee. Emergency services were called to Constitution Street, near its junction with Rosebank Street, in the Hilltown at around 5am on Friday. The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unknown. Police remained at the scene for several hours as an investigation takes place. One passing driver said he noticed two police units near Hillbank Health Centre. Police investigating woman’s ‘fall from window’ in Dundee He said: “It isn’t unusual to see the police around this area for one reason or another. “I’m sorry to hear the circumstances regarding the police presence. “I hope she’s OK.” Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101. A spokesman said: “Around 5am on Friday, police received a report of a woman falling from the window of a property on Constitution Street, Dundee. “She was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. “Anyone who was in the area and may have information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 0466 of 9 May, 2025.”
