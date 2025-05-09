Woman taken to hospital after ‘falling from window’ at Dundee flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman taken to hospital after ‘falling from window’ at Dundee flats

Emergency services were called to Constitution Street in the Hilltown on Friday morning.

By James Simpson
Police on Constitution Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police on Constitution Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A woman has been taken to hospital after reports she fell from a window at a block of flats in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Constitution Street, near its junction with Rosebank Street, in the Hilltown at around 5am on Friday.

The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police remained at the scene for several hours as an investigation takes place.

One passing driver said he noticed two police units near Hillbank Health Centre.

Police investigating woman’s ‘fall from window’ in Dundee

He said: “It isn’t unusual to see the police around this area for one reason or another.

“I’m sorry to hear the circumstances regarding the police presence.

“I hope she’s OK.”

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101.

A spokesman said: “Around 5am on Friday, police received a report of a woman falling from the window of a property on Constitution Street, Dundee.

“She was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“Anyone who was in the area and may have information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 0466 of 9 May, 2025.”

Conversation