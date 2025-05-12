Former Parkies Dundee city centre store could be split into three shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Former Parkies Dundee city centre store could be split into three shops

A planning application has been submitted just weeks after long-standing scaffolding was removed from Parkies.

By Laura Devlin
Alterations could be carried out on the front of the building. Image: DC Thomson.
Alterations could be carried out on the front of the building. Image: DC Thomson.

The former Parkies store in Dundee city centre looks set for a makeover just weeks after long-standing scaffolding was finally removed.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to divide the existing Seagate shop into three units.

These are described as one retail shop and two shop units.

If approved, alterations will also be carried out on the front of the building, including the installation of three new access doors.

The existing timber units, which are “dated and in need of replacement”, are proposed to be changed to aluminium window and door units

The external features of the shop front will be cleaned and retained.

A supporting statement submitted with the planning application details the proposals “seek to bring a vacant plot back into life”.

The application has been submitted on behalf of Perth-based Larsa Properties Ltd.

Parkies scaffolding removed after six years

The plans come just weeks after the scaffolding at the building – which had been up for six years – was finally removed by the council.

It was first erected at the front of the building after structural defects were identified in November 2018.

At the time, the building owners provided assurances they would address the defects but no work was ever carried out.

Further scaffolding was erected at the Seagate building earlier this year. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson.

Earlier this year, the council was forced carry out emergency work at the Parkies site over fears for public safety.

An investigation had flagged a series of issues which required “immediate attention” – including loose wall mortar and window sills, and defective wall starter systems.

The scaffolding was subsequently taken down upon the completion of the works.

Unit previously on the market

Last August, The Courier reported how the Parkies unit had been been marketed as “massive development opportunity” by Glasgow-based Prime Property Auctions.

The advertisement, which has since been removed, listed a guide price of £50,000.

In 2012, the Dundee Academy of Beauty lodged plans to covert the Seagate unit into a salon – which would include hairdressing, retail and training academy services.

Inside the former Parkies store in Dundee city centre. Image: Prime Property Auctions.

The planning application also detailed proposals to create Turkish baths at the premises.

But despite the plans receiving planning approval from the council, they failed to materialise.

More from News

The Kinema building in Dunfermline.
What to expect from Dunfermline world buffet restaurant as June opening date teased
The van overturned on Moncur Crescent in Dundee.
Fire crews called after van overturns on Dundee street
Nicholas McKenzieand Lee Brown
Fife robber hurt in kettle attack at HMP Perth three months before his sudden…
Alterations could be carried out on the front of the building. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Dundee pub could become gym with hot tub and cold water plunge
Alterations could be carried out on the front of the building. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee daughter tells of guilt as late parents' Raac home is unsellable
Bell's Sports Centre exterior
Debate: Should Bell's Sports Centre in Perth be reopened as a heated indoor sports…
5
mark rebustes
Guilty Fife nurse claims child abuse was 'part of culture'
Glen Buchanan
Perthshire cafe supervisor guilty of sexually assaulting four young workers
Two women in khaki holding plates of food in front of stall at Perth VE day event
Best pictures as Perth marks VE Day 80th anniversary
Alterations could be carried out on the front of the building. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus Council’s rebel coalition embroiled in tourism and active travel row
4

Conversation