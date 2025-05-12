Former Parkies Dundee city centre store could be split into three shops

The former Parkies store in Dundee city centre looks set for a makeover just weeks after long-standing scaffolding was finally removed.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to divide the existing Seagate shop into three units.

These are described as one retail shop and two shop units.

If approved, alterations will also be carried out on the front of the building, including the installation of three new access doors.

The existing timber units, which are “dated and in need of replacement”, are proposed to be changed to aluminium window and door units

The external features of the shop front will be cleaned and retained.

A supporting statement submitted with the planning application details the proposals “seek to bring a vacant plot back into life”.

The application has been submitted on behalf of Perth-based Larsa Properties Ltd.

Parkies scaffolding removed after six years

The plans come just weeks after the scaffolding at the building – which had been up for six years – was finally removed by the council.

It was first erected at the front of the building after structural defects were identified in November 2018.

At the time, the building owners provided assurances they would address the defects but no work was ever carried out.

Earlier this year, the council was forced carry out emergency work at the Parkies site over fears for public safety.

An investigation had flagged a series of issues which required “immediate attention” – including loose wall mortar and window sills, and defective wall starter systems.

The scaffolding was subsequently taken down upon the completion of the works.

Unit previously on the market

Last August, The Courier reported how the Parkies unit had been been marketed as “massive development opportunity” by Glasgow-based Prime Property Auctions.

The advertisement, which has since been removed, listed a guide price of £50,000.

In 2012, the Dundee Academy of Beauty lodged plans to covert the Seagate unit into a salon – which would include hairdressing, retail and training academy services.

The planning application also detailed proposals to create Turkish baths at the premises.

But despite the plans receiving planning approval from the council, they failed to materialise.