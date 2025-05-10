Fife mum denied disability benefit despite leaving assessment in an ambulance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife mum denied disability benefit despite leaving assessment in an ambulance

SNP councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby's emotional account persuaded Fife's Labour-controlled council to agree its opposition to proposed welfare reforms.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Councillor Louise-Kennedy-Dalby uses a crutch while standing outside
Fife councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby was denied disability benefit despite her struggles. Image: Supplied by Louise Kennedy-Dalby.

A Fife mum was denied disability benefit, despite leaving a “degrading” assessment in an ambulance.

Louise Kennedy-Dalby has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a painful connective tissue disorder that affects the joints, skin and blood vessels.

She had to leave her job as a sports events manager after suffering years of joint dislocations and bone fractures.

a selfie of Louise Kennedy-Dalby, a Fife SNP councillor,
Louise Kennedy Dalby persuaded Fife Council to oppose Westminster’s benefits cuts. Image: Supplied by Louise Kennedy-Dalby.

Despite that, she was forced to attend a work capability assessment to see if she was entitled to benefits.

The tests she was put through resulted in a dislocated knee and “complete agony”.

“They ended up having to phone an ambulance for me,” said Louise.

“Then I got a letter through to say I was refused the benefit. It was completely degrading.”

Louise, 33, is now a Fife SNP councillor, elected to the Tay Bridgehead ward in 2022.

And she recounted her 2017 experience during an emotional speech in the council chamber on Thursday.

Her personal account resulted in unanimous, cross-party agreement to write to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer opposing his proposed benefits reforms.

‘My joints dislocate every day but I didn’t qualify’

The Westminster Labour Government has announced significant changes to Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

The shake-up will make it harder for people with less severe conditions to claim disability payments, saving around £5 billion a year by 2030.

Ministers say it will also get more people into work.

However, Louise told The Courier her experience should serve as a warning.

Councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby with two-year-old son Ziggy
Louise Kennedy-Dalby with two-year-old son Ziggy, who she can no longer lift. Image: Supplied by Louise Kennedy-Dalby.

“There are thousands of people like me and the vast majority do want to work,” she said.

“How will cutting their benefits help them?

“I have three children and I can’t lift my toddler, I often walk with a stick and I am on the verge of being completely wheelchair-bound.

“My joints dislocate every day.

“Yet, despite the assessor seeing the effects for themselves, my disability wasn’t considered serious enough for me to qualify.”

‘Told their struggles don’t count’

Louise, from Leuchars, now receives financial help after years of fighting.

“It’s just over £700 every four weeks to help towards the costs of being a disabled person,” she said.

“That’s the whole point of this.

“People who don’t drive might need to get taxis if they can’t get on a bus.

“I’m having to pay for a kitchen re-do so I can still use it in my wheelchair.”

She added: “Some people need help with washing, yet they’re now being told their struggles don’t count.

“They’re being told to get back to work when they’re struggling to even get out of bed.”

Fife Council leader David Ross and chief executive Ken Gourlay will now both write to the prime minister to convey the council’s opposition.

The local authority has also agreed to produce an urgent report assessing the implications for its services and budgets if more people turn to them for help.

How will people in Scotland be affected by benefits shake-up?

While some welfare benefits are devolved to Scotland, the changes will still have an effect here.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said it will lead to a £408 million cut in Westminster funding.

And this could push a further 250,000 people into poverty.

Minister for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It is not yet known how many people in Fife will be affected by the benefits shake-up.

Ms Somerville added: “We will need time to work through the detail and understand the impacts of the reforms on both devolved disability benefits in Scotland and for the people who rely on this support.

“The UK Government must listen to the Scottish Parliament, which recently voted for these plans to be scrapped.

“It’s not too late for them to change course and follow the Scottish Government’s lead in protecting and enhancing the social security safety.”

The Department for Work and Pensions did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.

