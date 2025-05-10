Fife mum denied disability benefit despite leaving assessment in an ambulance

A Fife mum was denied disability benefit, despite leaving a “degrading” assessment in an ambulance.

Louise Kennedy-Dalby has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a painful connective tissue disorder that affects the joints, skin and blood vessels.

She had to leave her job as a sports events manager after suffering years of joint dislocations and bone fractures.

Despite that, she was forced to attend a work capability assessment to see if she was entitled to benefits.

The tests she was put through resulted in a dislocated knee and “complete agony”.

“They ended up having to phone an ambulance for me,” said Louise.

“Then I got a letter through to say I was refused the benefit. It was completely degrading.”

Louise, 33, is now a Fife SNP councillor, elected to the Tay Bridgehead ward in 2022.

And she recounted her 2017 experience during an emotional speech in the council chamber on Thursday.

Her personal account resulted in unanimous, cross-party agreement to write to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer opposing his proposed benefits reforms.

‘My joints dislocate every day but I didn’t qualify’

The Westminster Labour Government has announced significant changes to Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

The shake-up will make it harder for people with less severe conditions to claim disability payments, saving around £5 billion a year by 2030.

Ministers say it will also get more people into work.

However, Louise told The Courier her experience should serve as a warning.

“There are thousands of people like me and the vast majority do want to work,” she said.

“How will cutting their benefits help them?

“I have three children and I can’t lift my toddler, I often walk with a stick and I am on the verge of being completely wheelchair-bound.

“My joints dislocate every day.

“Yet, despite the assessor seeing the effects for themselves, my disability wasn’t considered serious enough for me to qualify.”

‘Told their struggles don’t count’

Louise, from Leuchars, now receives financial help after years of fighting.

“It’s just over £700 every four weeks to help towards the costs of being a disabled person,” she said.

“That’s the whole point of this.

“People who don’t drive might need to get taxis if they can’t get on a bus.

“I’m having to pay for a kitchen re-do so I can still use it in my wheelchair.”

She added: “Some people need help with washing, yet they’re now being told their struggles don’t count.

“They’re being told to get back to work when they’re struggling to even get out of bed.”

Fife Council leader David Ross and chief executive Ken Gourlay will now both write to the prime minister to convey the council’s opposition.

The local authority has also agreed to produce an urgent report assessing the implications for its services and budgets if more people turn to them for help.

How will people in Scotland be affected by benefits shake-up?

While some welfare benefits are devolved to Scotland, the changes will still have an effect here.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said it will lead to a £408 million cut in Westminster funding.

And this could push a further 250,000 people into poverty.

It is not yet known how many people in Fife will be affected by the benefits shake-up.

Ms Somerville added: “We will need time to work through the detail and understand the impacts of the reforms on both devolved disability benefits in Scotland and for the people who rely on this support.

“The UK Government must listen to the Scottish Parliament, which recently voted for these plans to be scrapped.

“It’s not too late for them to change course and follow the Scottish Government’s lead in protecting and enhancing the social security safety.”

The Department for Work and Pensions did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.