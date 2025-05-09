CCTV image released of two men after Dunfermline ‘incident’

A CCTV image has been released of two men police want to speak to over an “incident” in Dunfermline.

Police are appealing for information about two men seen near the city’s High Street on Sunday April 13, at around 2am.

Officers say the men may be able to assist them with their investigation into an “incident” in the city centre.

The details of the incident have not been revealed.

The Courier asked Police Scotland for more details, but it referred us to the Crown Office, which approved the wording of the police appeal.

However, when approached, the Crown Office said it was a matter for the police.

The men are both described as white, in their early 20s, of average height, and of slim to medium build.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “I would urge the men pictured or anyone who may recognise them to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1093 of April 13 2025.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.