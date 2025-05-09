Broughty Ferry Esplanade to shut all summer for roadworks

Broughty Ferry Esplanade is set to shut all summer for roadworks.

The road will be shut for resurfacing and improvement works between Panmure Street and Bridge Street.

The work begins this Monday and, according to signs on the road, could last up to 19 weeks – which would take it into late September.

The project is part of the latest phase of the work on the active travel route along the waterfront, but will only affect the road and not the footpath.

It comes after months of roadworks on the main road through Broughty Ferry, which are set to continue until at least next week.

Locals question timing of Broughty Ferry Esplanade roadworks

Locals have voiced their concerns over this latest spell of disruption on the Esplanade with the busy summer months approaching.

One trader, who asked not to be named, said: “The timing is the main thing.

“They had the whole of winter to do it, when we were much quieter. It’s annoying that they’re doing it in summer.

“We understand why they’re doing it but the timing is off, the summertime is peak time.”

A visitor to the area said: “It would put me off coming here for a day out for sure.

“It’s a strange time to be doing it right in the middle of summer, 19 weeks is a really long time.”

One woman said: “I live in Monifieth and the roadworks currently in place are already causing a bit of bother when I come in.

“I don’t understand why they’re doing it during high season.

“Not only is it going to be a problem for people who want to come to the beach on a day like this, it’s also going to cause issues for places like the Glass Pavilion (now Urban Beach).

“They depend on people who come to the area.”

Esplanade roadworks timed for summer to ‘meet funding requirements’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “These Esplanade works are the last phase of the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth Active Travel project.

“To meet the funding and programme requirements, they will start on May 12.

“Work will be undertaken in phases, starting at the Bridge Street end and working towards the castle.

“The project has been phased and programmed to minimise disruption to the public and residents as much as possible.

“The project has been co-ordinated with the SGN works on Monifieth Road and will not impact the diversion route in place for those works.”