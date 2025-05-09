Broughty Ferry Esplanade to shut all summer for roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry Esplanade to shut all summer for roadworks

The latest disruption comes after months of roadworks on the main road through Broughty Ferry.

By Ben MacDonald and Esme Banerjee
Broughty Ferry Esplanade to close for 19 weeks
The Esplanade in Broughty Ferry. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Broughty Ferry Esplanade is set to shut all summer for roadworks.

The road will be shut for resurfacing and improvement works between Panmure Street and Bridge Street.

The work begins this Monday and, according to signs on the road, could last up to 19 weeks – which would take it into late September.

The project is part of the latest phase of the work on the active travel route along the waterfront, but will only affect the road and not the footpath.

It comes after months of roadworks on the main road through Broughty Ferry, which are set to continue until at least next week.

Locals question timing of Broughty Ferry Esplanade roadworks

Locals have voiced their concerns over this latest spell of disruption on the Esplanade with the busy summer months approaching.

One trader, who asked not to be named, said: “The timing is the main thing.

“They had the whole of winter to do it, when we were much quieter. It’s annoying that they’re doing it in summer.

“We understand why they’re doing it but the timing is off, the summertime is peak time.”

A sign warning of the Esplanade roadworks. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A visitor to the area said: “It would put me off coming here for a day out for sure.

“It’s a strange time to be doing it right in the middle of summer, 19 weeks is a really long time.”

One woman said: “I live in Monifieth and the roadworks currently in place are already causing a bit of bother when I come in.

“I don’t understand why they’re doing it during high season.

“Not only is it going to be a problem for people who want to come to the beach on a day like this, it’s also going to cause issues for places like the Glass Pavilion (now Urban Beach).

“They depend on people who come to the area.”

Esplanade roadworks timed for summer to ‘meet funding requirements’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “These Esplanade works are the last phase of the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth Active Travel project.

“To meet the funding and programme requirements, they will start on May 12.

“Work will be undertaken in phases, starting at the Bridge Street end and working towards the castle.

“The project has been phased and programmed to minimise disruption to the public and residents as much as possible.

“The project has been co-ordinated with the SGN works on Monifieth Road and will not impact the diversion route in place for those works.”

