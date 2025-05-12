EXCLUSIVE: ‘Irregularities’ at Fife charity probed by police as former chairman slams ‘lies’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Irregularities’ at Fife charity probed by police as former chairman slams ‘lies’

That Place in the Bay closed for the "foreseeable future" last month.

Police probe into Dalgety Bay charity That Place in the Bay
That Place in the Bay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Police Scotland and the charities regulator have launched a probe into alleged “irregularities” at a Dalgety Bay charity.

Community hub That Place in the Bay closed suddenly and for the “foreseeable future” last month.

The announcement caused some confusion after a series of posts were made in multiple Facebook groups, and later deleted.

However, Fife Voluntary Action confirmed the closure, explaining that trustees are aiming to restore the service as soon as possible.

Police probe ‘financial irregularities’ at That Place in the Bay

It has now emerged that police are investigating reports of alleged “managerial and financial irregularities” involving former chairman Peter Collins.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “On April 2, we received a report of concern over managerial and financial irregularities against a trustee of a charity in the Fife area.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

However, The Courier understands no one has been charged with any offence.

Responding to the ongoing investigation, Mr Collins told The Courier: “The truth will come out.

“It’s all a pack of lies.”

Commenting on behalf of the remaining trustees, FVA confirmed “at least one” police investigation is under way.

An exterior image of That Place In The Bay.
The community hub closed last month. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Chief executive Kenny Murphy added: “The trustees had reported a number of concerns to the police and a large range of concerns to the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR).

“Issues have been reported to Fife Council and funders, too.”

An OSCR spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm we have received concerns about the charity.

“They are currently being assessed in line with our standard policies and procedures to establish if there are any regulatory matters for OSCR to pursue.”

Fife Council has been approached for comment.

More from News

Former Dundee university principal Iain Gillespie
Call for ex-Dundee University chief Iain Gillespie to hand back £150,000 pay-out
The funeral of Riley Welsh has taken place. Image: Genna O'Neill/ Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tears and laughter as funeral held in Dundee for 'Smiley Riley', 13
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Proposed replacement of Magdalen Green footbridge takes step forward Picture shows; Images of proposed replacement of Magdalen Green footbridge . Dundee . Supplied by Dundee City Council Date; Unknown
Magdalen Green footbridge demolition and replacement plans set for approval
Le Monde is set to open in the former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry in the coming weeks.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry set to reopen as Mediterranean restaurant
UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook has quit. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook quits
3
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Adamson Hotel Crossford Dunfermline up for sale at ?1.75m Picture shows; Adamson Hotel Crossford Dunfermline. Crossford Fife. Supplied by Graham & Sibbald Date; Unknown
'Popular' hotel near Dunfermline put up for sale for £1.75 million
The victorious Glamis Primary School team with medallists Newtyle and Isla. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Great pictures as Angus primary pupils face each other in Glamis Castle tug o’…
The Stirling Sightseer open-top bus is returning for 2025. Image: McGill's
All you need to know as Stirling open-top bus tours return for 2025
Story by Graham Fleming Bus and car involved in major Deeside crash on A93 near Dinnet May 10 2025 Image: Supplied
Dunfermline couple flee for their lives as coach careers towards them during crash
The Ambassador has sat empty for more than a year.
7 Dundee pubs and clubs that could be given a new lease of life