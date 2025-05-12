EXCLUSIVE: ‘Irregularities’ at Fife charity probed by police as former chairman slams ‘lies’

Police Scotland and the charities regulator have launched a probe into alleged “irregularities” at a Dalgety Bay charity.

Community hub That Place in the Bay closed suddenly and for the “foreseeable future” last month.

The announcement caused some confusion after a series of posts were made in multiple Facebook groups, and later deleted.

However, Fife Voluntary Action confirmed the closure, explaining that trustees are aiming to restore the service as soon as possible.

Police probe ‘financial irregularities’ at That Place in the Bay

It has now emerged that police are investigating reports of alleged “managerial and financial irregularities” involving former chairman Peter Collins.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “On April 2, we received a report of concern over managerial and financial irregularities against a trustee of a charity in the Fife area.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

However, The Courier understands no one has been charged with any offence.

Responding to the ongoing investigation, Mr Collins told The Courier: “The truth will come out.

“It’s all a pack of lies.”

Commenting on behalf of the remaining trustees, FVA confirmed “at least one” police investigation is under way.

Chief executive Kenny Murphy added: “The trustees had reported a number of concerns to the police and a large range of concerns to the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR).

“Issues have been reported to Fife Council and funders, too.”

An OSCR spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm we have received concerns about the charity.

“They are currently being assessed in line with our standard policies and procedures to establish if there are any regulatory matters for OSCR to pursue.”

Fife Council has been approached for comment.