Dundee parkrun cancelled due to Travellers and ‘untethered’ animals at Camperdown

A group of Travellers with at least eight caravans have plotted up at Camperdown Park.

By Finn Nixon
Travellers at Dundee's Camperdown Park.
Caravans also pitched up at Camperdown Park in April. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Dundee’s parkrun has been cancelled due to a group of Travellers at Camperdown Park.

The event takes place every Saturday morning and sees runners and walkers complete a 5-kilometre loop of the public park.

Parkrun organisers blame the call-off on the caravans and “untethered” animals currently at Camperdown.

A group of Travellers with at least eight caravans were seen at the park on Tuesday.

Children, dogs and chickens were part of the encampment, which has parked up on the grass.

The parkrun was previously called off on April 12 after at least nine caravans pitched up at the park.

In a Facebook post, Dundee parkrun organisers said: “Unfortunately, I have to cancel tomorrow’s parkrun.

“There are multiple caravans and cars on site, as well as untethered dogs and other animals.

“Hopefully you will be able to attend one of the other local parkruns instead.

“Apologies for the late notice, but we wanted to see if the situation had changed today, before making the final decision.”

Dundee City Council says it is aware of the latest encampment and is moving to take legal action.

A spokesperson added: “In the meantime, the council’s liaison officer has visited the site to offer advice.”

Other nearby parkruns also take place on Saturday mornings at West Links in Arbroath, Forfar Loch, Perth, Montrose and Craigtoun Park near St Andrews.

