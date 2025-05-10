Monifieth Raac repair consultation to begin within days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monifieth Raac repair consultation to begin within days

A plan to replace Raac roofs on 25 Angus Council houses in a single Monifieth street has been agreed – but questions remain over nearly 50 privately-owned properties.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council owns 25 homes in Milton Street, Monifieth which contain Raac. Image: Alan Richardson
Angus Council owns 25 homes in Milton Street, Monifieth which contain Raac. Image: Alan Richardson

Monifieth residents living with Raac are to be contacted within days in the first step towards ridding their homes of the dangerous material.

It comes after councillors unanimously agreed a plan to remove reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) from 25 council houses in Milton Street.

New flat roofs will be installed.

The move was welcomed as a positive step for residents who discovered in 2023 their homes were affected.

The Milton Street houses, built in the 1960s, were the only ones found to contain Raac after a survey of the council’s 7,700 rented homes.

However, housing chiefs have been unable to give council tenants a timeline for when they can expect their Raac nightmare to end.

And questions remain around how the council repair scheme will work alongside nearly 50 privately-owned homes in the street.

‘People-focused’ consultation on Monifieth Raac solution

Council infrastructure director Graeme Dailly promised councillors the consultation will be carried out as quickly as possible.

“We want to do a comprehensive engagement, rather than meet a specific deadline,” he said.

“But what I can do is give an assurance it is very much people-focused; we realise the expectations here.”

Monifieth Raac resident Williamina Rylance
Williamina Rylance is one of the affected tenants in Milton Street. Image: Alan Richardson

He added: “We are looking to put a further letter out to the affected homes next week.”

It will go to both council tenants and private owners.

“As we move forward, timescales might become clearer,” added Mr Dailly.

“We aim to keep local members, our housing committee and affected homeowners updated.”

Monifieth residents’ ‘fortitude’ praised

Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor Lloyd Melville said: “Complete removal of the Raac is not only necessary for the future stability of the buildings, but for the peace of mind of all of the residents in the area.

“(They have) faced such a traumatic and anxious period since the discovery of Raac some time ago.

“We’ve heard there is a real willingness to work with all of the residents.

“That will be done on an individual basis and that is really welcome because there is no one-size-fits-all approach.”

Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor Lloyd Melville.
Monifieth councillor Lloyd Melville hopes the Milton Street Raac repairs will progress as soon as possible. Image: Supplied

He added: “No two houses have the exact same circumstances.

“I think every one of us wants to see an approach that preserves the community of Milton Street.

“Let me pay tribute to those residents and their remarkable fortitude. People who have had to live with this terrible worry for a very long time.”

The potential cost of the council house roof replacements was considered in private for reasons of commercial confidentiality.

However, the options report recommending the flat roof solution was brought into the public domain after a residents’ backlash.

The Courier’s Trapped by Raac campaign aims to help those affected by the crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give them a voice and get the issue to parliament.

