Drivers to be diverted through Dunblane during A9 closures

Drivers will divert through Dunblane during roadworks on the A9.

Amey is undertaking essential road repairs on the southbound carriageway on behalf of Transport Scotland.

The £134,680 project involves resurfacing works on the southbound A9 at the A820 Stockbridge Junction in Dunblane.

It runs from Tuesday May 13 to Wednesday May 21.

Overnight closures on the A9 near Dunblane

The maintenance will be carried out under overnight closures of the A9 and southbound on-slip road between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

There will be no overnight work on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

Traffic management removed by 6.30am on Wednesday May 21.

Southbound traffic on the A9 will be diverted at Queen Victoria Interchange onto the B8033 through Dunblane to rejoin the A9 at Keir Roundabout.

Traffic for the southbound A9 at Stockbridge will join the northbound carriageway and follow the above diversion.

All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if conditions are not favourable.