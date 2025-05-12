Angus Council’s rebel coalition embroiled in tourism and active travel row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council’s rebel coalition embroiled in tourism and active travel row

The council's new ruling coalition came under fire after dropping two spokesperson roles in its first meeting since grabbing control from the SNP.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath's £14m active travel scheme will be completed this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath's £14m active travel scheme will be completed this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Angus Council’s rebel coalition has rejected suggestions that interest in tourism, active travel and economic development has been ditched.

The new power group’s decision to drop spokesperson roles in two key areas came under scrutiny as the council met for the first time since the previous SNP administration was toppled in a political coup last month.

Thursday’s special meeting in Forfar turned into a seven-hour marathon.

It was punctuated by recesses and political infighting.

Rows included claims of committee “gerrymandering” by the Conservative/Independent/Labour coalition, and a pay spat between new and former provosts.

And it also prompted a question from Arbroath SNP councillor Martin Shepherd over why the unpaid tourism and active travel spokesperson role he previously held had been dropped.

Newly- appointed Angus Provost Craig Fotheringham said: “My understanding is that every councillor is responsible for promoting tourism and active travel. That’s the view we’re taking.”

Former council leader Bill Duff followed up with the removal of the economic development spokesperson role.

“It suggests the administration is not interested in economic development,” said the SNP group leader.

Coalition deputy leader Derek Wann responded: “Can I just come back and say we are very well up on economic development.

“By taking the spokesperson away we don’t feel that’s going to be a detriment to anything.

“Us, as councillors, should be encouraging business to come to Angus.

Arbroath councillor Derek Wann.
Angus Council deputy leader Derek Wann Image: DC Thomson

“We will take tourism as a priority as much as we will economic development.

“If there are invites (to tourism or economic development events) we will appoint someone from the council, whether it’s our opposition colleagues, non-aligned colleagues or administration.”

Important development on horizon

It comes with the completion of Arbroath’s Place for Everyone active travel project on the horizon.

The £14 million scheme has been controversial since its outset.

SNP councillors wanted to halt the project when they were in opposition due to its cost. But they backtracked on the idea after returning to power in 2022.

The cash strapped authority’s economic development budget has also been squeezed in recent years.

Former departmental chief Alison Smith retired from her six-figure role as director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth earlier this year.

She has yet to be replaced while a review of the council’s senior management is being conducted.

It was launched last September following the departure of council deputy chief executive Mark Armstrong.

