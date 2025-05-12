Angus Council’s rebel coalition embroiled in tourism and active travel row

Angus Council’s rebel coalition has rejected suggestions that interest in tourism, active travel and economic development has been ditched.

The new power group’s decision to drop spokesperson roles in two key areas came under scrutiny as the council met for the first time since the previous SNP administration was toppled in a political coup last month.

Thursday’s special meeting in Forfar turned into a seven-hour marathon.

It was punctuated by recesses and political infighting.

Rows included claims of committee “gerrymandering” by the Conservative/Independent/Labour coalition, and a pay spat between new and former provosts.

And it also prompted a question from Arbroath SNP councillor Martin Shepherd over why the unpaid tourism and active travel spokesperson role he previously held had been dropped.

Newly- appointed Angus Provost Craig Fotheringham said: “My understanding is that every councillor is responsible for promoting tourism and active travel. That’s the view we’re taking.”

Former council leader Bill Duff followed up with the removal of the economic development spokesperson role.

“It suggests the administration is not interested in economic development,” said the SNP group leader.

Coalition deputy leader Derek Wann responded: “Can I just come back and say we are very well up on economic development.

“By taking the spokesperson away we don’t feel that’s going to be a detriment to anything.

“Us, as councillors, should be encouraging business to come to Angus.

“We will take tourism as a priority as much as we will economic development.

“If there are invites (to tourism or economic development events) we will appoint someone from the council, whether it’s our opposition colleagues, non-aligned colleagues or administration.”

Important development on horizon

It comes with the completion of Arbroath’s Place for Everyone active travel project on the horizon.

The £14 million scheme has been controversial since its outset.

SNP councillors wanted to halt the project when they were in opposition due to its cost. But they backtracked on the idea after returning to power in 2022.

The cash strapped authority’s economic development budget has also been squeezed in recent years.

Former departmental chief Alison Smith retired from her six-figure role as director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth earlier this year.

She has yet to be replaced while a review of the council’s senior management is being conducted.

It was launched last September following the departure of council deputy chief executive Mark Armstrong.