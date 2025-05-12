Dundee daughter tells of guilt as late parents’ Raac home is unsellable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee daughter tells of guilt as late parents’ Raac home is unsellable

She shared her story as The Courier gives away free posters in Monday's paper to help support those affected by the crisis.

By Sean O'Neil
Raac signs in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Raac signs in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A Dundee daughter is tormented with guilt knowing that her childhood home will lie empty for years because of Raac.

The woman, who grew up in Whitfield, lost both her parents within the space of 12 months and now can’t sell the home they shared because it contains the defective concrete.

She asked to remain anonymous due to the emotional impact the situation has caused her and her family.

The daughter tells her story as The Courier gives away free posters inside Monday’s paper to help support those affected by the crisis.

We are asking businesses and residents across Dundee and Monifieth to hang these posters on their walls and in their windows and to sign this petition.

As exclusively revealed by The Courier, Dundee has the most Raac-affected homes in Scotland with nearly 900 residential properties found to contain the defective concrete.

‘It was their pride and joy’

For this grieving daughter, her childhood home and the home of her recently deceased parents, falls among that number.

She told The Courier: “Mum and dad purchased their house in Whitfield through the right to buy scheme years ago.

“It was their pride and joy and the most amazing childhood home for me and my sibling.”

Houses in Whitfield have been identified as having Raac in them. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She added: “Sadly dad passed away in 2023 and exactly a year later mum passed.

“We are now faced with watching their, and our, loving home sit empty for the foreseeable.

“We aren’t in a position to be landlords and we had lots of interest for viewings even though it wasn’t mortgageable but they never turned up.

“I can only imagine they researched Raac and had second thoughts.

“I feel so guilty that I always said I would handle the estate and uphold all their wishes, but will never sell the house so have let them down.”

Trapped by Raac after death of a loved one

The Whitfield family is not alone in being forced to face the Raac crisis after losing a loved one.

Our Trapped by Raac campaign began with the story of Arlene Jeffrey who discovered her mum’s Menzieshill flat contained the defective concrete after her death on Christmas Day last year.

Arlene Jeffrey outside the block of flats on Cart Place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Arlene’s mum had also bought her property through the right to buy scheme.

Like the Whitfield family, she doesn’t know what to do and fears the flat will become a financial burden she can ill afford.

Dundee City Council announced that next month they will begin a £500,000 pilot scheme on five vacant Raac properties in the city, reinforcing the roofs but not removing the concrete.

The proposed fix has been criticised by campaigners as a short term solution.

More from News

The Kinema building in Dunfermline.
What to expect from Dunfermline world buffet restaurant as June opening date teased
The van overturned on Moncur Crescent in Dundee.
Fire crews called after van overturns on Dundee street
Nicholas McKenzieand Lee Brown
Fife robber hurt in kettle attack at HMP Perth three months before his sudden…
The flat on Princes Street, Dundee, is going to auction. Image: Auction House Scotland
Former Dundee pub could become gym with hot tub and cold water plunge
Bell's Sports Centre exterior
Debate: Should Bell's Sports Centre in Perth be reopened as a heated indoor sports…
5
mark rebustes
Guilty Fife nurse claims child abuse was 'part of culture'
Glen Buchanan
Perthshire cafe supervisor guilty of sexually assaulting four young workers
Two women in khaki holding plates of food in front of stall at Perth VE day event
Best pictures as Perth marks VE Day 80th anniversary
Arbroath's £14m active travel scheme will be completed this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus Council’s rebel coalition embroiled in tourism and active travel row
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Scaffolding at former Parky's store removed Picture shows; Former Parky's store . Dundee city centre . Laura Devlin/DCT Media Date; 14/04/2025
Former Parkies Dundee city centre store could be split into three shops
3

Conversation