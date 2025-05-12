Former Dundee pub could become gym with hot tub and cold water plunge

A former Dundee pub could be transformed into a state-of-the-art gym complete with a hot tub and cold water plunge.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to convert the former Dungeon Urban Bar on Princes Street.

A site plan submitted with the application shows the small gym will include an eight-person sauna, a hot tub and whiskey barrel cold plunge tubs.

An outdoor shower area is also included with the proposals.

The application has been made under the name Mark Smith.

Council officers will determine the application in the coming weeks.

Latest in series of pub applications

The Princes Street plans are the latest in a series of applications seeking to transform former city pubs into alternative uses.

In April, The Courier reported how the former Airlie Arms, on Dundonald Street, is set to be converted into a convenience store.

The Stobswell pub was a popular fixture for football fans due its close proximity to both Tannadice and Dens Park but closed last year.

A similar plan was lodged for the former Clancy’s Irish Bar, on the corner of Polepark Road and Milnbank Road.

An application submitted by City Centre Pubs Dundee, run by the Marr family, detailed proposals to create an “affordable alternative” to the nearby Co-op on Brook Street.

In November last year, The Courier also reported how the one-bedroom flat above the Dungeon had gone to auction for just £32,000.

The flat comprises a reception hall, a lounge, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.

Auction House Scotland marketed it as “great accommodation” that would be suitable for a wide range of buyers, including landlords and first-time buyers.

It said similar properties in the area generate about £4,786 per year in rent, on average.