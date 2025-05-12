Former Dundee pub could become gym with hot tub and cold water plunge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Former Dundee pub could become gym with hot tub and cold water plunge

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to convert the former Dungeon Urban Bar on Princes Street.

By Esme Banerjee
The former pub on Princes Street could be converted into a gym. Image: Auction House Scotland.
The former pub on Princes Street could be converted into a gym. Image: Auction House Scotland.

A former Dundee pub could be transformed into a state-of-the-art gym complete with a hot tub and cold water plunge.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to convert the former Dungeon Urban Bar on Princes Street.

A site plan submitted with the application shows the small gym will include an eight-person sauna, a hot tub and whiskey barrel cold plunge tubs.

An outdoor shower area is also included with the proposals.

The application has been made under the name Mark Smith.

Council officers will determine the application in the coming weeks.

Latest in series of pub applications

The Princes Street plans are the latest in a series of applications seeking to transform former city pubs into alternative uses.

In April, The Courier reported how the former Airlie Arms, on Dundonald Street, is set to be converted into a convenience store.

The Stobswell pub was a popular fixture for football fans due its close proximity to both Tannadice and Dens Park but closed last year.

A similar plan was lodged for the former Clancy’s Irish Bar, on the corner of Polepark Road and Milnbank Road.

An application submitted by City Centre Pubs Dundee, run by the Marr family, detailed proposals to create an “affordable alternative” to the nearby Co-op on Brook Street.

The Arlie Arms is another former pub set to be transformed. Image: DC Thomson.

In November last year, The Courier also reported how the one-bedroom flat above the Dungeon had gone to auction for just £32,000.

The flat comprises a reception hall, a lounge, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.

Auction House Scotland marketed it as “great accommodation” that would be suitable for a wide range of buyers, including landlords and first-time buyers.

It said similar properties in the area generate about £4,786 per year in rent, on average.

More from News

The Kinema building in Dunfermline.
What to expect from Dunfermline world buffet restaurant as June opening date teased
The van overturned on Moncur Crescent in Dundee.
Fire crews called after van overturns on Dundee street
Nicholas McKenzieand Lee Brown
Fife robber hurt in kettle attack at HMP Perth three months before his sudden…
The former pub on Princes Street could be converted into a gym. Image: Auction House Scotland.
Dundee daughter tells of guilt as late parents' Raac home is unsellable
Bell's Sports Centre exterior
Debate: Should Bell's Sports Centre in Perth be reopened as a heated indoor sports…
5
mark rebustes
Guilty Fife nurse claims child abuse was 'part of culture'
Glen Buchanan
Perthshire cafe supervisor guilty of sexually assaulting four young workers
Two women in khaki holding plates of food in front of stall at Perth VE day event
Best pictures as Perth marks VE Day 80th anniversary
The former pub on Princes Street could be converted into a gym. Image: Auction House Scotland.
Angus Council’s rebel coalition embroiled in tourism and active travel row
4
The former pub on Princes Street could be converted into a gym. Image: Auction House Scotland.
Former Parkies Dundee city centre store could be split into three shops
3

Conversation