Crews rush to battle blaze on beach in Dysart

Fire crews are currently working to extinguish a blaze in Dysart.

They were called to a fire on the beach at Dysart at 7.29pm today.

The fire service remain on the scene.

Currently, the nature of the fire is not known.

Police have been approached for more information.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We received the initial call at 7.29pm.

“We have one appliance in attendance and another enroute.

“We’ve received a few repeated calls and we’re currently tackling the fire.

