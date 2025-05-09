Crews rush to battle blaze on beach in Dysart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Crews rush to battle blaze on beach in Dysart

The fire service was called at 7.29pm.

By Ena Saracevic
Crews are battling a fire on the beach. Image: Google.
Crews are battling a fire on the beach. Image: Google.

Fire crews are currently working to extinguish a blaze in Dysart.

They were called to a fire on the beach at Dysart at 7.29pm today.

The fire service remain on the scene.

Currently, the nature of the fire is not known.

Police have been approached for more information.

Firefighters work to extinguish Dysart blaze

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We received the initial call at 7.29pm.

“We have one appliance in attendance and another enroute.

“We’ve received a few repeated calls and we’re currently tackling the fire.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news. 

More from News

Pitroddie Gardens.
Cannabis worth £108,000 found at Dundee house
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Buckfast, pizza and shakes
Owner Ali Khan (left) with staff member Faisal outside Chikhanz.
New fast food takeaway selling smash burgers and 'knockout' toasties opens in Dundee
A9 near Dunblane.
Drivers to be diverted through Dunblane during A9 closures
Saughton
Violent prisoner from Dundee slashed rival in football game
Broughty Ferry Esplanade to close for 19 weeks
Broughty Ferry Esplanade to shut all summer for roadworks
10
CCTV footage of two men.
CCTV image released of two men after Dunfermline 'incident'
Travellers at Dundee's Camperdown Park.
Dundee parkrun cancelled due to Travellers and 'untethered' animals at Camperdown
17
Jackie Stewart, who is leading plans to restore Plean House and Stables.
Derelict Plean Country Park buildings could be restored under new plans
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Blair Drummond Safari Park crash and Transatlantic drug deliveries

Conversation