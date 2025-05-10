Controversial Stirling Manor Steps development green-lit after four attempts

A controversial Stirling planning application has been given the go-ahead after four attempts to gain council approval.

The request for planning permission in principle to build a farmhouse and 160-metre access trackway across an open field in the shadow of the Wallace Monument, near Alloa Road, was green-lit by councillors on Friday, May 9.

Two previous applications for the project at Manor Steps were denied, in 2019 and 2020.

In both instances, this was due to the proposed access trackway being deemed unnecessary and a “visible scar” on the landscape.

The applicant, John Logan, then submitted a third application, without the additional track.

However, the final design approved this week does include the access route.

‘Alarm bells’ for residents

There is already a private road in place on the site, serving existing properties.

Gayle MacLachlan, a Manor Steps resident, submitted an objection to the latest plans, saying they raised “alarm bells”.

In her letter, Ms MacLachlan wrote: “The whole idea of building a house in the group is to be a part of it and not then construct a 150-meter road through an open field.”

Other residents said Mr Logan never formally contacted them about using the existing private road for his development.

Calum Grant wrote in his objection: “Previous communication gave the impression that the use of the existing roadway into Manor Steps was agreed for the purpose of access/construction, this should be considered false as no formal agreement or discussion had taken place with the owners of the access road.”

Further flooding worries

Stirling Council’s Local Review Body decided to approve Mr Logan’s fourth attempt to push his plan through, despite additional concerns from locals around flooding in the area and potential mine shaft subsidence.

Chair and Labour councillor for Stirling North Danny Gibson said: “I do actually understand and agree with the reasons for refusal that the officers have put forward, so my decision on the matter would be towards refusal.

“However, this a three-person panel and the two other members have expressed a view to the contrary.

“Therefore, the decision of the panel would be to approve.”

