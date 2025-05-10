Controversial Stirling Manor Steps development green-lit after four attempts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controversial Stirling Manor Steps development green-lit after four attempts

The first planning request for the project was submitted in 2019.

By Ethan Claridge
A new farmhouse will be built on this field at Manor Steps. Image: Google Street View
A controversial Stirling planning application has been given the go-ahead after four attempts to gain council approval.

The request for planning permission in principle to build a farmhouse and 160-metre access trackway across an open field in the shadow of the Wallace Monument, near Alloa Road, was green-lit by councillors on Friday, May 9.

Two previous applications for the project at Manor Steps were denied, in 2019 and 2020.

In both instances, this was due to the proposed access trackway being deemed unnecessary and a “visible scar” on the landscape.

The applicant, John Logan, then submitted a third application, without the additional track.

However, the final design approved this week does include the access route.

‘Alarm bells’ for residents

There is already a private road in place on the site, serving existing properties.

Gayle MacLachlan, a Manor Steps resident, submitted an objection to the latest plans, saying they raised “alarm bells”.

In her letter, Ms MacLachlan wrote: “The whole idea of building a house in the group is to be a part of it and not then construct a 150-meter road through an open field.”

The access trackway, shown in red, will cut through an existing field. Image: Houghton Planning/Stirling Council

Other residents said Mr Logan never formally contacted them about using the existing private road for his development.

Calum Grant wrote in his objection: “Previous communication gave the impression that the use of the existing roadway into Manor Steps was agreed for the purpose of access/construction, this should be considered false as no formal agreement or discussion had taken place with the owners of the access road.”

Further flooding worries

Stirling Council’s Local Review Body decided to approve Mr Logan’s fourth attempt to push his plan through, despite additional concerns from locals around flooding in the area and potential mine shaft subsidence.

Chair and Labour councillor for Stirling North Danny Gibson said: “I do actually understand and agree with the reasons for refusal that the officers have put forward, so my decision on the matter would be towards refusal.

“However, this a three-person panel and the two other members have expressed a view to the contrary.

“Therefore, the decision of the panel would be to approve.”

Conversation