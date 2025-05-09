Cannabis worth £108,000 found at Dundee house

Police have found cannabis worth £108,000 at a property in Dundee.

The cannabis cultivation was discovered at a home in Pitroddie Gardens in the Brackens area on Thursday.

Nearly 75 cannabis plants with a street value of £55,000 and 83 saplings that could be worth up to £62,500 were recovered.

An investigation is ongoing.

‘Significant quantity of drugs’ found in Dundee home

Constable Brandon Mason from Police Scotland said: “This recovery means a significant quantity of drugs will not end up on our streets.

“Drugs cause misery in our communities, and we are determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.

“This recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”