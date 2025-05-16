Readers have say on future of Dundee Waterfront as work continues to find new tenants

Readers have had their say on the future of Dundee Waterfront as work continues to find new tenants for empty land and commercial units.

Last week, The Courier took a look at all the empty sites and units currently available as part of the city’s £1 billion regeneration.

With the majority of plots yet to be occupied, several locals have expressed their opinions on what they would like to see happen.

Others have raised concerns about what is proposed for the sites.

On The Courier’s website, reader ‘J’ said: “Dundee could do with more green spaces (on the empty plots) instead of more empty offices.

“Arriving through the station used to be less oppressing (sic) than it is now with all those ugly and inconsistently designed buildings that ruin the landscape while not bringing any added value to the city.”

Locals offer suggestions for Waterfront developments

‘Voter’ said: “The Waterfront is a magnificent area.

“Why did they not develop the area so that all the cinemas, bowling, ice rinks, other leisure facilities were in that area?”

‘Squatter Madras’ wrote: “Let’s hope things pick up, but there seems to be an emphasis on office space.

“The work from home trend has vastly reduced the need for office space.”

Reader ‘ddrover’ said they were sceptical about previous claims of major interest in the buildings at Dundee Waterfront from the likes of hotel chains and international businesses, adding: “I’m struggling to understand why there’s not more heat around this issue.”

Meanwhile, ‘speug’ suggested putting a “temporary surface” on the empty sites to “allow free car parking”, as “at least it will help the city centre shops”.

‘Urbanist’ also had a view on what could be done while waiting for developers to move in, saying: “Get rid of the hoardings around the sites and tidy them up.

“Make it a pleasant area to be in at the very least.”

‘JL’ said: “With all the empty property around, hasn’t the penny dropped that plans made years ago, in a different economic and employment situation, must be revised?

“Wishful thinking about filling city centre office spaces, when demand for such is questionable at best, and dreams of enticing retailers into buildings under said offices are pie in the sky.

“If anyone does proceed with the plans as currently proposed, we’ll end up with (a) jungle of six-floor, box-like blocks crammed around the lonely little green dot that is Slessor Gardens. And most will be empty!

“Urban blight, 2025-style, anyone?”

And the suggestion of building a new bus station on Site 2 – the existing Yeaman Shore car park – was put forward by ‘kirky’.

‘Stop building office blocks’

Meanwhile, on the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page, Ron Smith said the Waterfront and city centre should be used to “create a local community in energy-efficient, affordable homes”.

He added: “The shops, services, amenities and ‘work’ will follow on when the population increases.”

Jenny Ford said: “If there are so many empty units, what makes the council build more high, hideous office blocks?

“It was great for the Malmaison and other places near there to get a view of the V&A and the river. Now they just look on (to) empty office blocks.”

Scott Robertson posted: “It would be silly to make Yeoman Shore car park offices.

“It’s the ideal location for a new bus station.

“It would bring more footfall into the right area for the waterfront development to thrive.”

And Walter Clelland added: “Stop building office blocks.

“Yes, they bring jobs to the city, but not when they are empty.

“We need things to attract tourism and for the people of Dundee; for me, focus on the docks to bring in the small cruise ships regularly.”

The Courier has put readers’ views to Dundee City Council – which is behind the Waterfront regeneration – but the local authority has not responded.