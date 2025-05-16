Fife Planning Ahead: Restaurant and Starbucks drive-thru, new flats and countryside cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Planning Ahead: Restaurant and Starbucks drive-thru, new flats and countryside cafe

The latest Fife planning round-up also includes a Dunfermline restaurant extension and war memorial improvements.

By Claire Warrender
The former Watts of Cupar building could be given a new lease of life. Image: Google Street View.
The former Watts of Cupar building could be given a new lease of life. Image: Google Street View.

Plans for a bar, restaurant and Starbucks drive-through have been lodged for Cupar town centre.

Developers believe the planning application could breathe new life into the old Watts of Cupar building, which has lain derelict since 2019.

An extension to the rear of the B-listed building, once home to Jordan’s nightclub, would be demolished along with an old cattle market.

Three new shops and the drive-thru would then be built on the site, while the Watts building would become a two-storey bar and restaurant.

Dunfermline restaurant extension

A popular Italian restaurant in Dunfermline is extending.

Luca’s Kitchen, in the Duloch area of the city, has been granted planning permission to add a 62 square metre extension to the side of its building.

This will partly cover the existing beer garden and allow Luca’s to increase the size of its kitchen by moving the toilets into the new extension.

The work will not increase the capacity of the restaurant or impact on car parking.

St Andrews town centre flats

Nine new flats could be in the pipeline for St Andrews town centre, if a planning application is approved.

Hamilton-based Root and Branch Developments wants to add a three-storey extension to the side of 4 St Mary’s Place.

Fife Planning ahead - how the St Andrews flats would look
How the St Andrews flats would look. Image: Fife planning portal.

They say the scheme will bring additional homes while improving the existing building’s character.

The site is at the west end of Market Street, with pedestrian access via a pend opposite St Andrews University Union.

Star of Markinch farm cafe

The owners of Plunkie Farm, in Star of Markinch, hope to open a cafe and play area in their grounds.

They have applied for planning permission for Starscape Cafe, with the repertoire including Sunday roasts and fortnightly street food.

Owners, the Downie family, would use home-grown meat and eggs and local fruit and veg.

Dunfermline war memorial improvements

Dunfermline war memorial is in line for a £195,000 upgrade in time for its centenary.

Listed building consent has been granted for a deep clean and new lighting.

Dunfermline war memorial
Dunfermline War Memorial. Image: Neil Henderson

The memorial bears the name of 610 First World War soldiers but is in poor condition.

Rosyth Men’s Shed growing area

A former garage lock-up site is to be transformed into a polytunnel growing area for Rosyth Men’s Shed.

Fife Council has also granted planning permission for a workshop, meeting room and toilets for the ground off King’s Road and Camdean Crescent.

The site is currently overgrown and a haven for fly-tipping.

However the polytunnel will allow longer seasonal growing along with school and community activities.

The Fife planning portal links to all of the developments can be found here:

Cupar bar, restaurant and drive thru

Dunfermline restaurant extension

St Andrews town centre flats

Star cafe and play area

Dunfermline war memorial lighting

Rosyth Men’s Shed growing area and meeting rooms

