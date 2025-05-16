Fife Planning Ahead: Restaurant and Starbucks drive-thru, new flats and countryside cafe

Plans for a bar, restaurant and Starbucks drive-through have been lodged for Cupar town centre.

Developers believe the planning application could breathe new life into the old Watts of Cupar building, which has lain derelict since 2019.

An extension to the rear of the B-listed building, once home to Jordan’s nightclub, would be demolished along with an old cattle market.

Three new shops and the drive-thru would then be built on the site, while the Watts building would become a two-storey bar and restaurant.

Dunfermline restaurant extension

A popular Italian restaurant in Dunfermline is extending.

Luca’s Kitchen, in the Duloch area of the city, has been granted planning permission to add a 62 square metre extension to the side of its building.

This will partly cover the existing beer garden and allow Luca’s to increase the size of its kitchen by moving the toilets into the new extension.

The work will not increase the capacity of the restaurant or impact on car parking.

St Andrews town centre flats

Nine new flats could be in the pipeline for St Andrews town centre, if a planning application is approved.

Hamilton-based Root and Branch Developments wants to add a three-storey extension to the side of 4 St Mary’s Place.

They say the scheme will bring additional homes while improving the existing building’s character.

The site is at the west end of Market Street, with pedestrian access via a pend opposite St Andrews University Union.

Star of Markinch farm cafe

The owners of Plunkie Farm, in Star of Markinch, hope to open a cafe and play area in their grounds.

They have applied for planning permission for Starscape Cafe, with the repertoire including Sunday roasts and fortnightly street food.

Owners, the Downie family, would use home-grown meat and eggs and local fruit and veg.

Dunfermline war memorial improvements

Dunfermline war memorial is in line for a £195,000 upgrade in time for its centenary.

Listed building consent has been granted for a deep clean and new lighting.

The memorial bears the name of 610 First World War soldiers but is in poor condition.

Rosyth Men’s Shed growing area

A former garage lock-up site is to be transformed into a polytunnel growing area for Rosyth Men’s Shed.

Fife Council has also granted planning permission for a workshop, meeting room and toilets for the ground off King’s Road and Camdean Crescent.

The site is currently overgrown and a haven for fly-tipping.

However the polytunnel will allow longer seasonal growing along with school and community activities.

