Firefighters spend five hours tackling Dundee fire

Firefighters tackled a blaze in a residential property in Dundee overnight.

Fire crews spent around five hours at the scene on Hilltown Terrace after being called out at around 12.40am.

There have been no reports of any casualties.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called out at 12.38am to a fire at a residential property on Hilltown Terrace.

“Two appliances attended and two thermal image cameras were in use.

“The Stop message was received at 5.49am.”