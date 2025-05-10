News Firefighters spend five hours tackling Dundee fire The fire broke out in a residential property in the early hours of Saturday morning. By Finn Nixon May 10 2025, 8:50am May 10 2025, 8:50am Share Firefighters spend five hours tackling Dundee fire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5241651/firefighters-spend-five-hours-tackling-dundee-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment Firefighters were called out to Hilltown Terrace in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson Firefighters tackled a blaze in a residential property in Dundee overnight. Fire crews spent around five hours at the scene on Hilltown Terrace after being called out at around 12.40am. There have been no reports of any casualties. Road closure tape could be seen at the entrance to Hilltown Terrace. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called out at 12.38am to a fire at a residential property on Hilltown Terrace. “Two appliances attended and two thermal image cameras were in use. “The Stop message was received at 5.49am.”
