Man, 18, arrested after disturbance involving knife in Dunfermline

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance involving a knife in a Dunfermline property.

Police made the arrest on the city’s Lauder Street at around 6.25pm on Friday.

Several police vehicles were seen at the scene of the incident, but no one was injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at a property on Lauder Street, Dunfermline at around 6.25pm on Friday.

“He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday, June 5.”