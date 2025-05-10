News Man, 18, arrested after disturbance involving knife in Dunfermline The man is due to appear in court next month. By Finn Nixon May 10 2025, 10:06am May 10 2025, 10:06am Share Man, 18, arrested after disturbance involving knife in Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5241659/man-18-arrested-dunfermline-disturbance/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to the incident on Lauder Street in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance involving a knife in a Dunfermline property. Police made the arrest on the city’s Lauder Street at around 6.25pm on Friday. Several police vehicles were seen at the scene of the incident, but no one was injured. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at a property on Lauder Street, Dunfermline at around 6.25pm on Friday. “He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday, June 5.”
Conversation