Two women taken to hospital following crash near Falkland Hill

Two women have been hospitalised after a crash on rural road near Falkland.

Police and paramedics were called out to a road near East Lomond – also called Falkland Hill – at around midnight on Saturday.

The condition of the women is unknown.

Local residents had reported seeing three ambulances and three police cars heading up the Falkland Hill approach road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around midnight on Saturday we were called to a report of a crash on a road near Falkland Hill.

“Two women were taken to Ninewells Hospital. Enquiries are continuing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for further information.