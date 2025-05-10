News Two women taken to hospital following crash near Falkland Hill Emergency services were called to a rural road in Fife. By Finn Nixon May 10 2025, 12:09pm May 10 2025, 12:09pm Share Two women taken to hospital following crash near Falkland Hill Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5241673/two-women-hospital-after-crash-near-falkland/ Copy Link 0 comment The Falkland Hill approach road in Fife. Image: Google Maps Two women have been hospitalised after a crash on rural road near Falkland. Police and paramedics were called out to a road near East Lomond – also called Falkland Hill – at around midnight on Saturday. The condition of the women is unknown. Local residents had reported seeing three ambulances and three police cars heading up the Falkland Hill approach road. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around midnight on Saturday we were called to a report of a crash on a road near Falkland Hill. “Two women were taken to Ninewells Hospital. Enquiries are continuing.” The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for further information.
Conversation